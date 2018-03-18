Kia Modifies Optima to Get Top Safety Pick+ Accolade from IIHS

More on this:

1 IIHS Introduces Rear Crash Prevention Ratings

2 IIHS Study Reveals What Automated Systems Drivers Like

3 2018 Hyundai Elantra Passes IIHS Passenger-Side Crash Test

4 NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained

5 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Crashes Its Way To Earn Top Safety Pick+ Rating