autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Watch: Daigo Saito Destroys His Corvette in Brutal D1 GP Drifting Crash

31 Mar 2018, 9:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Nowadays, drifting is everywhere, from your local car meet to Toyota including this in the commercial for the current-generation Prius. Nevertheless, we have to keep in mind that car control past the limits of grip can be extremely tricky. And a drift crash involving sliding icon Daigo Saito will certainly serve as a reminder of this.
5 photos
Daigo Saito Corvette drifting crashDaigo Saito Corvette drifting crashDaigo Saito Corvette drifting crashDaigo Saito Corvette drifting crash
The accident took place yesterday, with the drifter ruining his Corvette while playing the D1 Grand Prix game over in Japan.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we're dealing with a moderate-velocity slide. However, this status only regards the velocity achieved through the hairpin corner that saw Daigo's C6-generation monster hitting the concrete barrier - the twist follows a straight, so the driver had to initiate the slide at considerable velocity before entering the curve.

The racecar's smokey trajectory made it obvious that it would meet the wall and it didn't take long before bits and piece of the 'Vette were flying around.

And while crashes are part of the daily routing in the drifting realm, this one was well above average in terms of the intensity. For one thing, we even see one of the Saito's competitors making a smokey 180-degree turn to come back and check if the driver was okay.

Fortunately, as highlighted in the other Instagram posts that followed the accident, it seems that the athlete walked away without a scratch - the images will also allow you to check out the damage sustained by the V8 beast.

Hopefully, things will go according to Plan B and Saito's Corvette can return to delivering sweet slip angles soon.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the US part of the drifting realm is boiling. For one thing, Italian drifter Federico Sceriffo has decided to bring a V12 Ferrari to this season of Formula Drift.

We're talking about a 599 that has been gifted with a pair of centrifugal superchargers and is now ready to deliver tons of kicks.

 

やっちゃいました。。。 明日、明後日、リタイアです。 #monsterenergy #sunoco #hks #prodrive #ktr_ms #ktr_shop #Panasonic #lbworks #lbperformance #libertywalk #spyoptic #tone #monsterenergygirl #sunocoracing #sunocoracefuels #hks_japan #panasoniclumix #lumix #fatfiveracing #ffr #hipermax #gt3 #d1 #d1gp #d1grandprix #fd #formulad #formuladrift #hgkracing #ppmracing

A post shared by Daigo Saito (@daigo_saito_official) on Mar 30, 2018 at 3:00am PDT


 

身体は大丈夫。 2号機はダメみたい。 #monsterenergy #sunoco #hks #prodrive #ktr_ms #ktr_shop #Panasonic #lbworks #lbperformance #libertywalk #spyoptic #tone #monsterenergygirl #sunocoracing #sunocoracefuels #hks_japan #panasoniclumix #lumix #fatfiveracing #ffr #hipermax #gt3 #d1 #d1gp #d1grandprix #fd #formulad #formuladrift #hgkracing #ppmracing

A post shared by Daigo Saito (@daigo_saito_official) on Mar 30, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT


 

明日走りたい！ 頑張ってなおしてます！ #monsterenergy #sunoco #hks #prodrive #ktr_ms #ktr_shop #Panasonic #lbworks #lbperformance #libertywalk #spyoptic #tone #monsterenergygirl #sunocoracing #sunocoracefuels #hks_japan #panasoniclumix #lumix #fatfiveracing #ffr #hipermax #gt3 #d1 #d1gp #d1grandprix #fd #formulad #formuladrift #hgkracing #ppmracing

A post shared by Daigo Saito (@daigo_saito_official) on Mar 30, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT

drifting crash accident daigo saito
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 