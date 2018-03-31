Watch: Daigo Saito Destroys His Corvette in Brutal D1 GP Drifting Crash

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we're dealing with a moderate-velocity slide. However, this status only regards the velocity achieved through the hairpin corner that saw Daigo's C6-generation monster hitting the concrete barrier - the twist follows a straight, so the driver had to initiate the slide at considerable velocity before entering the curve.
The racecar's smokey trajectory made it obvious that it would meet the wall and it didn't take long before bits and piece of the 'Vette were flying around.
And while crashes are part of the daily routing in the drifting realm, this one was well above average in terms of the intensity. For one thing, we even see one of the Saito's competitors making a smokey 180-degree turn to come back and check if the driver was okay.
Fortunately, as highlighted in the other Instagram posts that followed the accident, it seems that the athlete walked away without a scratch - the images will also allow you to check out the damage sustained by the V8 beast.
Hopefully, things will go according to Plan B and Saito's Corvette can return to delivering sweet slip angles soon.
Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the US part of the drifting realm is boiling. For one thing, Italian drifter Federico Sceriffo has decided to bring a V12 Ferrari to this season of Formula Drift.
We're talking about a 599 that has been gifted with a pair of centrifugal superchargers and is now ready to deliver tons of kicks.
