autoevolution

Watch a Crashed E46 BMW M3 Get Fixed by a Russian Mechanic

 
29 May 2017, 16:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If there's a car that needs fixing, that's the M3 When you get it excited, the coupe slides all over the place. But we're talking about bodywork that needs fixing, not vehicular manhood.
Usually, Russian mechanic Arthur Tussik is asked to bring luxury cars imported from America back to life after significant damage. But this old M3 doesn't look too bad. By the look of things, the car slid on the track and scraped its left side on the crash barrier.

Of course, the damage isn't minor by any major, but it's mostly cosmetic, compared to that 7 Series horror story we found, which had a basically two halves welded together. And if you hit a wall in the old M3, you're probably going to die anyway, so crashworthiness isn't the issue here.

You could almost call it by-the-book, were it not for the occasional appearance of old blankets. Various panels are removed, including the front fender, door, and rear, which only comes off when you take an angle grinder to the D-pillar. The cool think is that this M3 appears to be rust-free, which is rare for a car of this era. Could this be imported from sunny California?

Why is the donor part full of little holes? Because they had to bore out all the welds. After checking the alignment, Arthur fuses the back of the Bimmer back together. One new fender and one repaired one are matched to the new hood and other accessories. After paint, the E46 looks good, but it looks like they weren't able to source the molding for the door.

The E46 version of the famous M car has been around since 2000. So looking at this repair is like your high-school sweetheart frozen in time. Under the bulging hood is the equally famous inline-6 S54 engine, making 333 horsepower when pushed to 8,000rpm. It's even more old-school than the 1 Series M Coupe, and a good example will set you back $20,000 to $30,000, depending on options. Of course, you can have one for half that money if you're willing to go dumpster diving.

BMW M3 e46 bmw m3 BMW Russian mechanic
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673