Russian Mechanic Fixes Crashed Toyota Prius in 7 Days

11 Mar 2017
by
Consumer society has trained us to discard everything that is broken. The word itself is now synonymous with unfixable - broken relationship, broken system, broken iPhone screen.
But there's a Russian mechanic with amazing skills who takes complete wrecks and brings them back to life. His name is Arthur Tussik, he has weird taste in video background music, and people want to see him get his own Discovery Channel reality TV show.

This week, we're going to show you what Arthur did with a Toyota Prius. We're not 100% sure about this, but once again, the headlights suggest the wreck came from the US.

This is the 2016 or 2017 model-year, a fourth-generation hybrid with the general silhouette of a sedan. Some people say it's ugly. But quite a few Russians seem to appreciate the reliability and peace of mind that comes with owning a Toyota hybrid.

The damage to this Prius is not what you would call "cosmetic." A front end crash with another car has left the left fender and part of the bumper mangled.

Arthur quickly sets to work by first dismantling the damaged bodywork and stripping parts that are in the way. He then pulls the torn piece of the front chassis out with his custom hydraulic winch.

The time-lapse video makes it look easy, but we know that the mechanic spent a total of seven days hammering away at the Prius until it looked like new again. Fortunately, the damage isn't as extensive as the BMW X3 we showed a while back. But still, if this were our car, we would have preferred brand new sheetmetal to be shipped over for structural reasons.

A new left fender and headlight, a bumper from a donor car and a few layers of blue paint later, and voila! The Prius looks almost as it did the day it left the factory. This just goes to show you that sometimes "broken" doesn't mean it can't be good as new again.

