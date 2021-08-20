Want to K24-Swap a Subaru BRZ, Scion FR-S or Toyota GT 86? This Kit Will Help

Owners of the first-generation Subaru BRZ, Scion FRS, and Toyota 86 will soon be able to order a kit that will make engine swaps easier. The kit is developed for the Honda K24, and it is made by KPower Industries, which is known for its KMiata, a K24-swapped Mazda Miata.
KPower Industries first teased the kit on its Facebook page on 86 Day, which is on August 6th, and they announced that the package would be ready for order by the end of the month. At the time, they displayed exhaust headers, modified oil pans, custom engine mounts, a modified fuel rail, a Haltech Elite 1500 standalone engine management system, and many other mechanical components needed to ensure the K24-swap fits and works in a Subaru BRZ and its platform siblings.
At this point, you may be inclined to think that all those components can be fabricated by another workshop and that you can get a standalone ECU on your own. That is partially correct, as you can do all those things, but KPower Industries has produced a solution that saves time and money for those interested in performing the K24 swap on their Scion FR-S, Toyota GT 86, or Subaru BRZ.
But an engine swap does not end with just fitting the power plant under the hood, as the unit will still have to be able to communicate with the vehicle's CAN system. Well, this is where KPower Industries has developed something interesting.
The company has developed a plug-and-play solution for the K24 swap on the first-gen BRZ, 86, and FR-S that mates the Honda engine with the electronics of the Japanese trio of sporty cars. According to KPower Industries, installing the kit does not require removing the dash, passing wires through the firewall, or ending up with a vehicle that loses its functions once the original engine is swapped out.
Their electronics package retains full OEM dash and chassis functionality, and it is even pre-wired for A/C and the oil pressure and temperature sensor. It is based on Haltech's Elite 1500 ECU that is pre-installed with the K24A base calibration.
Customers also get a Haltech CAN wideband sensor and controller, a KPower injector sub-harness, a motorsports-grade Raychem engine wiring harness by KPower, a KPower ECU jumper board, a KPower jumper harness, and a Bosch oil pressure and temperature sensor.
With all the above installed, the Subaru BRZ, Scion FR-S, and Toyota 86 will work as if they were made with a K24 engine under the hood instead of their boxer unit. The plug and play kit is an impressive feat, as it involves making components from different manufacturers work together as if they were made that way.
Like all standalone ECUS, this electronics kit will not be street legal in California due to the state's laws. However, it can be shipped to California if the owner wants to use it on private roads. The price of the electronics kit and the entire swap package should be revealed by the end of August 2021.
Just for reference, the basic swap package for a K24Z3 engine in a Miata starts at $2,125, while the race swap package with the same engine for the Miata starts at $4,095. There is also an Ultimate swap package for the K24Z3 Miata, which is priced at $4,695. A similar package for the BMW E30 costs $4,995.
At this point, you may be inclined to think that all those components can be fabricated by another workshop and that you can get a standalone ECU on your own. That is partially correct, as you can do all those things, but KPower Industries has produced a solution that saves time and money for those interested in performing the K24 swap on their Scion FR-S, Toyota GT 86, or Subaru BRZ.
But an engine swap does not end with just fitting the power plant under the hood, as the unit will still have to be able to communicate with the vehicle's CAN system. Well, this is where KPower Industries has developed something interesting.
The company has developed a plug-and-play solution for the K24 swap on the first-gen BRZ, 86, and FR-S that mates the Honda engine with the electronics of the Japanese trio of sporty cars. According to KPower Industries, installing the kit does not require removing the dash, passing wires through the firewall, or ending up with a vehicle that loses its functions once the original engine is swapped out.
Their electronics package retains full OEM dash and chassis functionality, and it is even pre-wired for A/C and the oil pressure and temperature sensor. It is based on Haltech's Elite 1500 ECU that is pre-installed with the K24A base calibration.
Customers also get a Haltech CAN wideband sensor and controller, a KPower injector sub-harness, a motorsports-grade Raychem engine wiring harness by KPower, a KPower ECU jumper board, a KPower jumper harness, and a Bosch oil pressure and temperature sensor.
With all the above installed, the Subaru BRZ, Scion FR-S, and Toyota 86 will work as if they were made with a K24 engine under the hood instead of their boxer unit. The plug and play kit is an impressive feat, as it involves making components from different manufacturers work together as if they were made that way.
Like all standalone ECUS, this electronics kit will not be street legal in California due to the state's laws. However, it can be shipped to California if the owner wants to use it on private roads. The price of the electronics kit and the entire swap package should be revealed by the end of August 2021.
Just for reference, the basic swap package for a K24Z3 engine in a Miata starts at $2,125, while the race swap package with the same engine for the Miata starts at $4,095. There is also an Ultimate swap package for the K24Z3 Miata, which is priced at $4,695. A similar package for the BMW E30 costs $4,995.