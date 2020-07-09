Want to Configure Your New Bentayga? Get Ready for 10 Billion Combinations

Bentley was one busy bee these past few months. Whereas usually we have to wait some time before anything new comes from the Crew-based carmaker, we’ve seen a flood of activity over there recently. The most important piece of news coming from the Brits was undoubtedly the launch of the facelift Bentayga.
Admittedly not the best-looking luxury SUV out there, the new Bentayga brings a host of changes to the exterior and interior, as well as some new features. Nothing fancy, and certainly not so complicated as to justify up to 10 billion possible product configurations.
That’s right, ten billion of them. That’s how many ways Bentley says you can make your new Bentayga unique on the SUV’s configurator, a number that is the same for all the other models on offer as well - "up to 10 billion possible product configurations per model" is the phrase the Brits use.
That’s an insane number, of course, and one that is impossible to verify independently. To get to it, Bentley teamed up with Intel, its older partner in this department, and used over 1.7 million images of its cars, 280,000 of which of the new Bentayga alone.
As per Bentley’s own admission, if someone was to print all these configurations on “A4 paper, the stack of paper would be 28 meters high.”
But the question remains: why?
We are willing to admit that Bentley buyers may have entirely different expectations than the rest of us mortals. But at a time when everyone is looking for simpler things, making things so complicated is a major overkill.
Having so many potential Bentaygas out there of course means most of them will remain hidden in the world of 1s and 0s forever. We seriously doubt anyone has the time and the mental power to go through all of them, and even the most diehard fans will just settle for the first thing that looks good to them.
So, why the hell 10 billion? Because this is Bentley we’re talking about, and nothing is too big or large.
