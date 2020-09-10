Want to Book a Lucid Air? Here’s How

Like many other electric cars before it, the freshly unveiled Lucid Air is described as a Tesla killer. If that’s something that’s really going to go down remains to be seen, but at least on paper the newcomer is certainly remarkable.
And we’re not talking about the looks of the luxury sedan because, you know, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and beholders are all strange and unique. It’s the spec sheet that clearly puts the Air at the top of the food chain in its world.
Up to 1,080 hp coming from a dual-motor setup, quarter mile times in the high nines, and an estimated EPA range of up to 517 miles (832 km); add to that a starting price of below $80,000, and you got yourself a weapon that would scare the bejeebers out of the competition.
It’s going to be a busy week for the people over at Lucid, as they’ll finally find out if the project they’ve been working on for years is a hit. They should know pretty soon because as is customary in today’s world, reservations for the Air are open.
For just $1,000 (refundable) you can speak for one of the three variants that Lucid already has on the table for 2021. It doesn’t matter at this point which one you want, Lucid just needs to know you are onboard. You can pledge your commitment and the money at this link.
After you create your account, you'll also be able to configure the electric sedan of your dreams, provided you live in the U.S. or Canada. Lucid calls the tool “the most realistic design configurator ever created,” placing the virtual car in front of a series of backdrops “of interchangeable California-inspired backgrounds” that even feature moving waves and chirping birds.
The entry-level Air is called Touring and starts at $95,000. The second is the Dream Edition with a hefty jump to $169,000, and the Grand Touring, sandwiched between the two, goes for $139,000. The $80,000, simply-named Air variant won’t be around until 2022, so that’s not in the cards for now.
