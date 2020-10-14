VW Taos Imagined as Sporty GTS Model, Doesn’t Look Bad as a Pickup Either

Taos is how the newest Volkswagen is called, and it slots under the Tiguan in the automaker’s U.S. lineup. Produced in Mexico on the assembly line that made the Beetle until 2019, the crossover utility vehicle will be available in three trim levels.
These are the S, SE, and SEL, and as you may know already, Volkswagen has little incentive to develop a go-faster version of the Taos. Looking at the bigger picture, the German manufacturer can definitely do it thanks to the MQB vehicle platform.
The A1 architecture underpins the T-Roc in Europe, which is also available with a high-output TSI engine that cranks out 300 PS (296 horsepower) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque from 2.0 liters of displacement.
Pixel artist Kleber Silva has probably thought of that powerplant when designing the Taos GTS, which wouldn’t look out of place in the dealership next to the lesser versions of the all-new CUV.
From the more aggressive bumper up front to the two-tone alloys and red calipers for the brakes, the GTS means business at first glance. On the downside, the rear bumper features two chromed bits that mirror the design of trapezoidal exhaust finishers. A performance-oriented vehicle shouldn’t feature faux exhaust tips, don’t you agree?
To quote my colleague Alex, “I hope I'm not the only one who is craving for a return of good taste in car design.” In addition to Volkswagen, this trend is also obvious in the case of BMW and Mercedes.
Silva has also rendered the Taos as a pickup truck with seating for five adults and a little bed, but the wheelbase appears to be stretched to match the footprint of the Tarok. Presented as a concept in Sao Paulo and New York in 2018 and 2019, the “crosstruck” is expected to enter series production in 2021 at an assembly plant in Brazil.
Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed if the compact pickup will be available in North America, but why wouldn’t it? Hyundai is preparing the Santa Cruz, Ford is working on the Maverick, and the U.S. market is ripe for this type of vehicle.
