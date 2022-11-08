VW Recalls Certain ICEs and EVs to Replace Their Rearview Cameras Free of Charge

At the beginning of May, the Volkswagen Group was made aware of claims alleging inoperative rearview cameras. The supplier of said cameras is listed in the attached report as Ficosa International Maroc.
Come October, the problem was presented to the German automaker’s product safety committee, which recommended a safety recall. Premium-oriented subsidiary Audi followed suit, with both safety committees determining a noncompliance with FMVSS 111. After shifting into reverse or manually activating the parking function, the rearview camera image may not be displayed on the infotainment system’s touchscreen, increasing the risk of a crash or injury to people outside of the vehicle.
Volkswagen claims that “deviations within the maintenance process at the supplier” are to blame. More specifically, the “soldering joints on the printed circuit board may have been exposed to too high mechanical pressure by the pusher tool, which could damage the soldering joints.”
Audi is aware of 47 warranty claims for the U.S. market in which the rearview camera failed and had to be replaced. Volkswagen received no fewer than 147 warranty claims at the moment the recall was presented to the watchdogs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Both dealers and owners will be informed on or before January 1st, 2023. The Morocco-based supplier corrected the issue on February 9th, 2022. Vehicles produced after October 17th, 2022 feature rearview cameras manufactured according to specifications according to the VW Group.
Involved components include the 5H0.827.469.N swing logo that contains the rearview camera and five other models. These are identified under part numbers 1EA.980.556.E, 1EA.980.556.F, 5WA.980.556.B, 5WA.980.556.C, and 5WA.980.556.D as per the report attached below.
A grand total of 2,585 vehicles are called back stateside, all of them compacts based on either the MQB platform for combustion-engined vehicles or MEB platform for all-electric vehicles. The affected population comprises the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron, Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, Audi S3 and RS 3, as well as the Audi A3 sedan. Said vehicles were produced for model year 2022 and/or 2023 model year.
