Tesla Recalls Model S Over EU Side Mirrors Fitted to U.S. Vehicles

Back in August 2022, the peeps at Tesla were made aware of a forum post in which a customer identified Euro-spec side mirrors on their Model S during a service visit in the United States. The Texas-based automaker took its sweet time about this problem, investigating service parts ordering histories and distribution in the period from August 10th to October 6th.
From October 6th to October 21st, which is more than two weeks to whom it may concern, Tesla identified no fewer than 53 suspect components. The electric vehicle manufacturer needed a few more days to determine that Euro-spec mirrors are not compliant with federal motor vehicle safety standard 111, which is a bit sluggish for the world’s premier EV brand.
On the upside, Tesla isn’t aware of any crashes, injuries, deaths, field reports, or warranty claims related to the aforementioned condition. Model S owners who paid to purchase either the driver- or passenger-side mirror are eligible for reimbursement. Both suspect components - part numbers 1622232-00-B and 1622233-00-B – are convex mirrors that do not comply with sections 5.2.1 and 5.4.2 of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111.
The passenger-side mirror doesn’t include the “Objects in Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear” warning message, which is mandatory in the United States. Although the problem doesn’t necessitate a correction in the production process, Tesla has updated its service parts catalog to avoid making the same mistake in the future. Tesla has also implemented additional measures in the parts ordering system to prevent the U.S. service teams from ordering mirrors that don’t comply with FMVSS 111.
Tesla stores and service centers have already been informed of the recall, whereas customers will be notified by first-class mail on – get this – December 31st. Said mirrors were fitted to 2021 model year Tesla Model S vehicles. The production dates for the recalled driver-side mirrors are October 22nd, 2021 to September 1st, 2022. The production dates for the passenger-side mirrors are September 22nd, 2021 to December 31st, 2021.
On the upside, Tesla isn’t aware of any crashes, injuries, deaths, field reports, or warranty claims related to the aforementioned condition. Model S owners who paid to purchase either the driver- or passenger-side mirror are eligible for reimbursement. Both suspect components - part numbers 1622232-00-B and 1622233-00-B – are convex mirrors that do not comply with sections 5.2.1 and 5.4.2 of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111.
The passenger-side mirror doesn’t include the “Objects in Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear” warning message, which is mandatory in the United States. Although the problem doesn’t necessitate a correction in the production process, Tesla has updated its service parts catalog to avoid making the same mistake in the future. Tesla has also implemented additional measures in the parts ordering system to prevent the U.S. service teams from ordering mirrors that don’t comply with FMVSS 111.
Tesla stores and service centers have already been informed of the recall, whereas customers will be notified by first-class mail on – get this – December 31st. Said mirrors were fitted to 2021 model year Tesla Model S vehicles. The production dates for the recalled driver-side mirrors are October 22nd, 2021 to September 1st, 2022. The production dates for the passenger-side mirrors are September 22nd, 2021 to December 31st, 2021.