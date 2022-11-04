VW Group to Recall Almost 225,000 Units in the U.S. Over Potential TPMS Problem

The Volkswagen Group of America will recall up to 224,704 units of certain 2019-2021 models because their tire pressure monitoring system may have an issue. As the recall documents note, the system that should warn the driver of an air pressure loss may not operate as expected or in adequate time when deflating occurs among all four tires simultaneously.
In other words, if all four tires of the affected vehicles lose pressure at the same time, the Tire Pressure Warning light might not come on as quickly as it should.
While the situation is not commonplace, as most punctures involve a single tire or two tires on the same side of the vehicle, it does not stop the issue from failing to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, which refers to "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems."
Volkswagen and Audi dealers in America will update the TPMS software on all potentially affected vehicles, free of charge for the owners, as is it mandatory for a safety recall.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 30th, 2022, so you should get yours in the mail in early January 2023. Until then, you might want to check your tire pressure twice a bit more frequently than usual.
The Volkswagen Group recall numbers for this issue, which may involve up to 224,704 units, are 45J6 and 45J8 for Volkswagen vehicles, and 45J7 for Audi models. Now, time for us to list the affected models. Both Volkswagen and Audi have informed the NHTSA that they are not aware of any incidents, injuries, field reports, or warranty claims related to this topic.
In the case of Audi vehicles, the 2019-2020 A3 and 2019 Q3 might be impacted by this issue. Owners may contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline or Audi's customer service (1-800-253-2834) if they believe that their vehicle is subject to the recall or if they require further information.
The list of affected Volkswagen models is a bit longer, and it involves the 2019-2021 Volkswagen Atlas, the 2020-2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport, the 2019-2020 Volkswagen Golf, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, the 2019 Golf R, 2019 Golf Sportwagen, 2019-2020 GTI, 2019-2020 Jetta, and the 2019 VW Tiguan.
While the situation is not commonplace, as most punctures involve a single tire or two tires on the same side of the vehicle, it does not stop the issue from failing to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, which refers to "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems."
Volkswagen and Audi dealers in America will update the TPMS software on all potentially affected vehicles, free of charge for the owners, as is it mandatory for a safety recall.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 30th, 2022, so you should get yours in the mail in early January 2023. Until then, you might want to check your tire pressure twice a bit more frequently than usual.
The Volkswagen Group recall numbers for this issue, which may involve up to 224,704 units, are 45J6 and 45J8 for Volkswagen vehicles, and 45J7 for Audi models. Now, time for us to list the affected models. Both Volkswagen and Audi have informed the NHTSA that they are not aware of any incidents, injuries, field reports, or warranty claims related to this topic.
In the case of Audi vehicles, the 2019-2020 A3 and 2019 Q3 might be impacted by this issue. Owners may contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline or Audi's customer service (1-800-253-2834) if they believe that their vehicle is subject to the recall or if they require further information.
The list of affected Volkswagen models is a bit longer, and it involves the 2019-2021 Volkswagen Atlas, the 2020-2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport, the 2019-2020 Volkswagen Golf, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, the 2019 Golf R, 2019 Golf Sportwagen, 2019-2020 GTI, 2019-2020 Jetta, and the 2019 VW Tiguan.