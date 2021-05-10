VW Golf R Big Turbo Drag Races Ford Mustang, It's Not Even Close

At least they're in the same price range, somebody who's not crazy about performance cars could say about the Volkswagen Golf R and the Ford Mustang GT. And while the range-topping Golf and the entry-level Mustang V8 have plenty of aspects that set them apart, none of that matters when the two line up next to each other at the drag strip.
The battle we have here brings together an Mk VII Golf R, namely a 2015 model, but this doesn't fight the corresponding S550 Mustang GT, duking it out with the previous-gen S197 model instead.
As far as motivation is concerned, the first is animated by a 2.0-liter turbo-four delivering 276 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque in U.S. spec (this is the downtuned hot-weather version). As for the latter, this makes use of a Gen I Coyote V8, with the 5.0-liter unit producing 412 hp and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm)
And if we compare the factory quarter-mile times of the machines, we'll notice the Blue Oval coupe can pull high-12s stunts, while the Vee-Dub hot hatch is a low-13s car.
Judging by the 1,320 feet numbers delivered during the fight, the Ford is either stock or packs minor mods. Nevertheless, we can't say the same about the VW - the piece of footage below, which comes from YouTube label Drag Racing and Car Stuff, shows us some of the mods fitted to the Golf R.
As such, the factory turbocharger has been axed in favor of a larger unit supplied by CTS Turbo, while the engine now features an E30 tune (30% ethanol and 70% gasoline). We can also talk about weight reduction, thanks to a lighter battery and possibly a partially stripped interior.
Now, with its AWD hardware and its DSG dual-clutch tranny, the Golf R didn't have to worry about putting the extra power down. As for the Mustang GT, which features a six-speed manual, let's just say things weren't easy for the muscle car, especially during the initial phase of the race. Oh, and the drag strip announcer didn't exactly try to help the muscle car in distress...
