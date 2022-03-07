Vulva Spacecraft Concept Aims to Disrupt the Space Industry With a Powerful Message

The accelerated advancement of space tourism, together with the expansion of the space industry in multiple areas around the world, is leading to all types of innovations in terms of technology, science, and design. What might seem like just another design alternative for spacecraft, the intriguing Vulva spaceship is a feminist symbol that wants to become a game-changer.
Some might think that gender equality when it comes to space is only about enabling the access of women astronauts to space travel. But an unusual project wants to demonstrate that this issue is much deeper, going all the way to the spacecraft design itself. It’s easy to observe the one that’s predominant has a phallic shape, and the German startup WBF Aeronautics is introducing a vulva-inspired design to challenge the status quo.
This all started when Dr. Lucia Hartmann, who had been researching the possibility of an unconventional spacecraft design, approached the German feminist art group “What is Feminism Today?” (Wer Braucht Feminismus/WBF) for a collaboration – she would be in charge of the scientific part, while the group would be responsible for the promotion and media aspects. This is how the WBF Aeronautics startup was created.
Dr. Hartmann, the inventor of the Vulva Spaceship, says that the optimized V-shape makes it “surprisingly aerodynamic,” creating less drag than conventional spacecraft. It would be made of reinforced carbon, allowing it to withstand extreme temperatures, and its shape would also contribute to better fuel efficiency.
The group is currently raising signatures on change.org, in hopes that the European Space Agency (ESA) will consider taking a closer look at this innovative project.
In symbolic terms, the future Vulva Spaceship would send an inclusive message to the world, showing that “anyone has a place in the universe, regardless of physical characteristics.”
Dr. Hartmann and her team are hoping to reveal the spacecraft prototype design on March 8, when International Women’s Day is celebrated throughout the world. Whether or not ESA will support it, it’s a thought-provoking project and a bold step that could pave the way for future groundbreaking spacecraft design.
