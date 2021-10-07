Orion Spaceship Service Module Gears Up for Its Trans-Atlantic Journey

Designed to carry astronauts farther into space than ever before, NASA’s next-generation Orion space capsule is one step closer to its first mission around the Moon. One key component of Orion is getting ready for its trans-Atlantic journey, waiting to be mated with the capsule.
Built by Airbus, the second European Service Module (ESM) represents the powerhouse of future missions that will take astronauts back to the Moon. Made out of 20,000 parts and components that include engines, solar panels, fuel tanks, and several miles of cables and tubing, the module is a crucial element for the Orion spacecraft.
It will provide propulsion and thermal control while docked to the crew module and will supply the astronauts with water and oxygen. The EMS-2’s distinctive four-wing solar array will be able to generate enough energy to power two households.
In addition to serving as the powerhouse for the Orion spacecraft, the module will also be in charge of orbital maneuvering and position control. Furthermore, the unpressurised service module can be utilized to transport payloads.
After going through a thorough validation process, which included testing and the module’s main engine, the ESM-2 was ready to finally leave the Airbus site in Germany and cross the ocean.
An Antonov cargo aircraft will carry the module to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where it will be mated with the Orion Crew Module and undergo further extensive testing before integration with the launcher. This whole process is estimated to take around two years.
Orion will act as an exploration vehicle that will transport astronauts to space, provide emergency abort capabilities, support the crew during space travel, and allow a safe re-entry from deep space return velocities.
The first flight of the spacecraft on NASA’s new Space Launch System (NSL) rocket will be uncrewed, and it will see the capsule travel beyond the Moon in order to demonstrate its capabalities. The EMS-2 will power the crewed Orion spacecraft, which is set to perform a lunar flyby test and return safely back to Earth.
