VQ115 Veloce Is a Luxury Speed Machine, Aims to Be the World's Fastest Aluminum Superyacht

Aiming to be the world’s fastest aluminum superyacht with conventional engines, Vanquish’s VQ115 Veloce will be the largest model in the shipbuilder’s fleet and it is now in the works.
Based in the Netherlands, Vanquish Yachts specializes in making custom aluminum, high-performance motor yachts. The VQ115 Veloce was ordered in 2020 by a repeat client and it is described by the shipbuilder as a tri-deck powerboat able to reach a top speed of over 51 knots (58 mph/93 kph), which is nothing short of impressive for a 115 ft (35 m) yacht.
The vessel will be powered by three MTU-Rolls-Royce 2600s engines and when running on two of them, it will be able to offer a range of up to 500 nm (926 km).
With a sporty-looking, narrow hull, the VQ115 Veloce features that familiar Vanquish-specific elegant shape with clean lines and was engineered to optimize performance and increase efficiency at high speeds. The exterior design was entrusted to Guido de Groot, which managed to make the Veloce look like a combination of a luxury yacht and race boat.
Up to eight guests can sleep on board the VQ115, with the yacht including a full-beam master suite, a VIP cabin, and a guest cabin, all featuring their own bathroom. A crew of four can also be accommodated in the existing berths.
The owner of the Veloce asked for a flexible yacht with movable furniture, which can be adapted according to the occasion. Entertainment-wise, the exterior of the yacht is full of social and relaxation areas, with this speed machine offering an expansive foredeck with a hidden jacuzzi, large aft deck, a flybridge sunbathing area, and plenty of water toys. Among others, a VQ16 tender and a VQ11 will be housed onboard the superyacht. As for interior amenities, the Veloce comes with a dedicated media room with a large TV and a high-end sound system.
Vanquish Yacht is still working on the VQ115 Veloce, but according to Boat International, the yacht should be delivered to the Hamptons sometime this year.
