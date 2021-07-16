Vortec 6000-Swapped 996 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Will Upset Purists

Beautiful NASA Animation Makes You the Starship Captain of a Mission to Jupiter

Inspired by the longstanding Chevy small-block V8, the LS engine family entered production for the 1997 model year in the fifth-generation Corvette. The all-aluminum lump was followed by a lot of truck-specific motors, including the LQ4 that GM used to market as the Vortec 6000. 22 photos



Some of those swaps, however, are more special than others. This 2000 model year Porsche 911 Cabriolet stands out thanks to the



“The standard M96 is plagued with a lot of issues from the factory. They are expensive to buy even used. They also don’t make much power even modded. A Turbo engine or a GT3 engine would be way more expensive than swapping in an LS. Also, this cammed 6.0-liter makes more power and torque than a stock 996 Turbo. Just made more sense all the way around.”



Offered with 144,100 miles (231,906 kilometers) on the clock and roughly 10,000 miles (16,093 kilometers) on the drivetrain since 2013, the rag-top sports car has been serviced with fresh transmission fluid and engine oil in preparation for the sale. With three days left on



Even though it’s not perfect from a visual standpoint and the interior shows a little wear as well, the truth is that 996s rarely get more reliable than this. And with LS grunt on deck, this Neunelfer should be extremely fun as well.





