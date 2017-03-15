Volvo Updates Sensus Infotainment System, Smartphone App Gets Total Redesign

There’s no denying we live in an increasingly connected world. And as people get more dependent on the Internet and the cloud, car manufacturers are much obliged to cater to the needs of the user with increasingly better features and in-car technology.

On a slight tangent, the Volvo is one of those automakers, and with the advent of the second-gen XC60, the Swedish company decided to apply a handful of updates to its infotainment system and connected services program. First things first, it should be noted that existing 90 Series vehicles, ranging from the S90 to the XC90 mid-size luxury, will be upgraded at the next service visit.In the case of the Sensus tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system, a graphical refinement of the user interface is the highlight, followed by an improved usability. “The updated interface is focused on the navigation experience in the car, which is one of the core applications,” said Odgard Andersson, the vice president of software and electronics over at Volvo.The Volvo On Call app, meanwhile, has been redesigned from the ground up and availability of the In-Car Delivery service will be expanded to five more markets during 2017. Approximately 50 markets will have the smartphone app by year’s end, making for 90 percent of the company's global footprint.Those who upgrade to the revised app can send navigation destinations to their car based on their calendar entries. Furthermore, Volvo On Call is further able to search for nearby fuel stations and to find a user’s vehicle in a large parking lot. When taken together, these little things definitely matter.“The role of Volvo On Call has changed from remote car access app to a platform that functions as the main entry point for Volvo Cars’ customers to an increasingly broad selection of connected services,” declared Bjorn Annwall, the brand’s senior vice president of global consumer experience.On a slight tangent, the all-new XC60 will go into production in Torslanda, Sweden, in April, with first European deliveries slated for summer 2017.