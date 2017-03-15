autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Volvo Updates Sensus Infotainment System, Smartphone App Gets Total Redesign

 
15 Mar 2017, 9:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There’s no denying we live in an increasingly connected world. And as people get more dependent on the Internet and the cloud, car manufacturers are much obliged to cater to the needs of the user with increasingly better features and in-car technology.
Volvo is one of those automakers, and with the advent of the second-gen XC60, the Swedish company decided to apply a handful of updates to its infotainment system and connected services program. First things first, it should be noted that existing 90 Series vehicles, ranging from the S90 to the XC90 mid-size luxury SUV, will be upgraded at the next service visit.

In the case of the Sensus tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system, a graphical refinement of the user interface is the highlight, followed by an improved usability. “The updated interface is focused on the navigation experience in the car, which is one of the core applications,” said Odgard Andersson, the vice president of software and electronics over at Volvo.

The Volvo On Call app, meanwhile, has been redesigned from the ground up and availability of the In-Car Delivery service will be expanded to five more markets during 2017. Approximately 50 markets will have the smartphone app by year’s end, making for 90 percent of the company's global footprint.

Those who upgrade to the revised app can send navigation destinations to their car based on their calendar entries. Furthermore, Volvo On Call is further able to search for nearby fuel stations and to find a user’s vehicle in a large parking lot. When taken together, these little things definitely matter.

“The role of Volvo On Call has changed from remote car access app to a platform that functions as the main entry point for Volvo Cars’ customers to an increasingly broad selection of connected services,” declared Bjorn Annwall, the brand’s senior vice president of global consumer experience.

On a slight tangent, the all-new XC60 will go into production in Torslanda, Sweden, in April, with first European deliveries slated for summer 2017.
Volvo infotainment technology 2018 volvo xc60
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74