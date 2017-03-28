autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Volvo Complex In Sweden Has Second Fire In Two Months, Production Not Affected

 
28 Mar 2017, 15:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Volvo has confirmed reports that announced a fire had struck in one of its facilities in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The automaker has already mentioned that nobody was harmed during or after the incident, and that its production was not affected. Apparently, the flames broke out in a building that houses a battery laboratory.

The occurrence could have been caused by a failed experiment with lithium-ion accumulators, but the automaker has not detailed the starting point of the flames or the extent of the damage caused to its property.

Another possibility could include an error in handling sensitive materials, as well as someone not respecting the firm’s combustion prevention regulations.

Regardless of the cause, Volvo has stated that the flames were under control quickly, and that 150 employees were evacuated from the surrounding buildings and the laboratory itself.

If the damages were kept to a minimum, this was a fire drill with an audience, but the Swedish brand has encountered a similar incident on its premises less than two months ago. Back then, another building operated by the corporation suffered a blaze, and it also housed a test facility, Automotive News informs.

With the Chinese-owned brand having to reset its “days since last incident” counter again, you should expect them to increase their flame-prevention setup significantly.

The safety-conscious brand has proven its worth by having two incidents without anybody getting hurt, but it would be pleasing to know that this kind of event will not happen again.

Those experiments that may be related to the two blazes are seemingly connected to the company’s upcoming electric vehicle. The latter is expected to arrive by 2020, and it is supposed to begin production in 2019, and it should have at least 250 miles of range.

Previous reports announced the use of the company’s dedicated platform for EVs, which is called MEP. It supports power levels ranging from 136 to 612 HP, and their battery packs have a capacity of up to 100 kWh with the current technology available in the field.
Volvo factory Volvo factory Volvo production fire
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74