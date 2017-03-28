Volvo Complex In Sweden Has Second Fire In Two Months, Production Not Affected

Volvo
has confirmed reports that announced a fire had struck in one of its facilities
in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The automaker has already mentioned that nobody was harmed during or after the incident, and that its production was not affected. Apparently, the flames broke out in a building that houses a battery laboratory.
The occurrence could have been caused by a failed experiment with lithium-ion accumulators, but the automaker has not detailed the starting point of the flames or the extent of the damage caused to its property.
Another possibility could include an error in handling sensitive materials, as well as someone not respecting the firm’s combustion prevention regulations.
Regardless of the cause, Volvo has stated that the flames were under control quickly, and that 150 employees were evacuated from the surrounding buildings and the laboratory itself.
If the damages were kept to a minimum, this was a fire drill with an audience, but the Swedish brand has encountered a similar incident on its premises less than two months ago. Back then, another building operated by the corporation suffered a blaze, and it also housed a test facility, Automotive News
informs.
With the Chinese-owned brand having to reset its “days since last incident” counter again, you should expect them to increase their flame-prevention setup significantly.
The safety-conscious brand
has proven its worth by having two incidents without anybody getting hurt, but it would be pleasing to know that this kind of event will not happen again.
Those experiments that may be related to the two blazes are seemingly connected to the company’s upcoming electric vehicle. The latter is expected to arrive by 2020, and it is supposed to begin production in 2019, and it should have at least 250 miles of range
.
Previous reports announced the use of the company’s dedicated platform for EVs, which is called MEP. It supports power levels ranging from 136 to 612 HP
, and their battery packs have a capacity of up to 100 kWh with the current technology available in the field.