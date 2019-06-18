autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Transporter Prison Cell Van Revealed In the United Kingdom

18 Jun 2019
Following the Crafter Police Support Unit, it’s the turn of the Transporter to serve and protect. For this light commercial vehicle, Volkswagen decided to enlist the services of Approved Blue Light Converter Safeguard SVP in Essex to turn the Transporter into a prison cell on wheels.
Based on the Trendline with the 2.0-liter TDI, the cell van has undergone a police conversion featuring LED lights on the roof and in the front bumper, a 100-watt siren, and space for two prisoners. The cell has been designed to ensure the safe transport of the prisoners.

A rear-facing seat is fitted in the middle of the Transporter, and its purpose is to provide seating for the officer who oversees the jailbirds. “This vehicle offers police forces a practical, reliable and economical solution to prisoner transport and we expect it to be a big hit once it joins the fleet,” said Steven Cowell, technical sales manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

The four-cylinder turbo diesel under the hood “delivers a balance of performance and economy,” rated at 150 PS (148 horsepower) between 3,250 and 3,750 rpm while maximum torque is rated at 340 Nm (251 pound-feet) between 1,500 and 3,000 rpm. Given the weight of the Transporter in this specification, a bit more suck-squeeze-bang-blow would’ve been perfect.

Other modifications worth highlighting include the rear doors, which feature a double latch to prevent any misdemeanor. “This has been a landmark year for our blue light conversions with the cell van rounding out a trio of new products on the market,” concluded Mr. Cowell.

Like previous conversions, the Transporter cell van is now in the demo fleet for police forces to trial to their hearts’ content. Can you imagine an officer getting into the cell, testing the latching system and the seats for good measure? Now that would be a humorous sight, but also necessary before putting down an order.

In related news, Volkswagen refreshed the Transporter for 2020, thus morphing from T6 to T6.1. Also available as a Multivan, the light commercial vehicle will be offered with an electric option with up to 77.6 kWh of battery capacity.
