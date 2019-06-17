Volkswagen ID.3 Batteries to Be 70 Percent Usable after 160,000 KM

Not long has passed since Volkswagen unveiled the first production electric car in its new ID family, and the order books have quickly reached over 20,000 reservations. As the start of deliveries for the car approaches, the German released this week a few more details about the batteries that will go into the ID.3.
It’s a known fact that Volkswagen will be among the few makers of electric cars to offer several types of battery for the models it will sell, meant to satisfy a wider range of customer needs than its competition. Generally, the range provided by the hardware, depending on the model, is between 330 km and 550 km (205 to 341 miles).
But regardless of the choice of battery, the life expectancy for this crucial component of an electric car is more than enough to suit all needs.
Volkswagen said on Monday (June 17) that all the batteries to be used in the ID family cars will have a guaranteed life expectancy, as they will retain 70 percent of their usable capacity even after 160,000 km (99,400 miles), or eight years. That's an average use rate for the ID.3 of about 20,000 km per year (12,400 miles), as per Volkswagen's calculations.
“Our goal is to make sure the ID. batteries last as long as the cars,” said when announcing the guarantee Frank Blome, the head of Volkswagen’s Centre of Excellence in Salzgitter, the place where the batteries have been designed.
On sale for now is only the medium-sized battery ID.3 caled 1st edition and priced at under €40,000 ($11,200), or €10,000 more than the entry-level version that will use the 330 km battery.
The rather steep price for a car in its segment is enhanced by the fact that this ID.3 is part of a first edition that comes with unique appointments and free charging for a year or a total of 2,000 kWh.
