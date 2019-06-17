Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

Volkswagen Golf 8 Sales To Start Before Year's End

For the Golf 8, there will be no electric option as the ID.3 prepares to take that place in the lineup. A plug-in hybrid with up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) of electric range should suffice, along with the 48-volt mild hybrid and 12-volt mild hybrid. The 12V system will be used for the 2.0 TDI , codenamed Previously postponed to February 2020, sales of the Golf 8 are to start by year’s end according to Herbert Diess. The chief executive officer is certain that Volkswagen will meet the deadline, but that might not be the most intelligent thing to do.A rushed product is a product prone to failure. The additional complexity of 12- and 48-volt hybridization is another aspect worth mentioning, let alone the software issues of the Golf 8. “Currently we are fighting hard with the ramp-up,” said Diess at the Global Top Management Conference. Automotive News Europe reports the Golf 8 uses 100 million lines of software code as opposed to “10 million for a new car sold 10 years ago.” That’s ten times the amount of work for the developers and testers, let alone the people who will provide software support.Sales head Juergen Stackmann said in March 2019 that rolling out the Golf 8 in December would be counterproductive for Volkswagen because of Christmas. More to the point, December and January are extremely poor months for the automotive industry in terms of sales.The Golf 8 will be presented to the motoring press in October 2019, which coincides with the start of production for the eighth generation. Wolfsburg will manufacture the first units in the third quarter according to Diess, and come November, the ID.3 electric hatchback will enter production in Zwickau on the MEB vehicle architecture.MQB soldiers on with few modifications for the Golf 8 , a modular platform that includes everything from the Audi A1 to the Volkswagen Atlas. MQB Evo is the name of the redesign, and word has it the platform is 45 kilograms (100 pounds) lighter than before while featuring a longer wheelbase.For the Golf 8, there will be no electric option as the ID.3 prepares to take that place in the lineup. A plug-in hybrid with up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) of electric range should suffice, along with the 48-volt mild hybrid and 12-volt mild hybrid. The 12V system will be used for the 2.0, codenamed EA288 Evo and capable of up to 204 PS (201 horsepower).