Volkswagen Recalls 2018 Polo on Rear Seat Belt Issue

German manufacturer Volkswagen announced over the weekend that it would recall the current generation Polo model to fix a problem with the rear center seat belt.
Volkswagen did not say how many of the models are affected by the recall, nor did it mention the markets where this recall will take place. It did hint at the fact that all of the 2018 Polos sold until this announcement are subject to recall.
The problem identified by the German engineers is that when both the rear center seat and the rear left seat are occupied at the same time, the left seat belt lock could be unintentionally released. That can happen during sudden maneuvers, like quick lane changes.
The solution found by the carmaker is to replace the current belt lock fixture with a new, redesigned one.
A letter would be sent to all Polo customers to agree on an appointment with a service partner where the problem is to be fixed. As usual in such cases, all the work will be done free of charge. In the meantime, VW urges 2018 Polo owners not to use the middle seat in the car.
“Volkswagen Polo is legally homologated and safe to drive; however the brand advises its customers not to use the middle seat of the new Polo until the car will be equipped with the redesigned belt lock fixture,” said the company in a statement.
“Volkswagen is now addressing the concerned authorities for their final validation in order to implement the solution, both on vehicles in the market as well as on the future series production.”
In November last year, the 2018 Polo was subjected to the Euro NCAP testing procedures. The car received a 5-star rating from the safety organization, after it concluded that it was worthy of a very good 96% adult occupant protection score.
