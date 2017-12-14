autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Polo Alltrack Rendered to Cause T-Roc Some Trouble

Ever since it was released earlier this year, the new Volkswagen Polo has been dubbed for success. So much so that some people fear the German supermini might even steal some customers from its bigger brother, the almighty Golf.
It certainly is equal to its sibling regarding design, with the front end at least being similar enough to fool the untrained eye into thinking they're looking at the Golf. However, despite the obvious visual connections, the new Polo manages to have its own personality, albeit deeply rooted in the current Volkswagen design language.

Apart from the standard model, interested customers can have the Polo in the GTI guise, which comes with a two-liter turbo engine developing 200 hp. An even more powerful R version is rumored to debut sometime in the future, bringing 300 hp and a lot of headaches for any other hot hatch in the segment to go with that.

But if performance isn't your thing, and you prefer a more outdoorsy lifestyle, then the closest thing in the Volkswagen lineup you can look at is the T-Roc crossover. On the other hand, an Alltrack version of the Polo would render it somewhat redundant, especially if it managed to cut its price.

Volkswagen hasn't said anything about an Alltrack version, and even if it did, it would most definitely come with front-wheel-drive only. Think of the Dacia Sandero Stepway, and you'd have a pretty good idea of what's in stock: some plastic body cladding, higher ground clearance, and that's about it.

If you think about it, the Polo already had that and it was called the Cross. Slapping the Alltrack monicker would make it part of the larger family of adventure-oriented models that already includes the Golf and Passat, creating a sort of sub-brand like the GTI or R. It would be less confusing for the customers and make the cars more easily identifiable.

But even though we support the idea, we're not too crazy about this rendering from Kleber Silva (on Behance). The Polo Alltrack is way too elegant. The size of the wheels is all wrong - even though they do look good - and the extra ground clearance is either missing or there isn't enough of it. There are some plastic panels on the fenders and doors, but the lack of contrast with the dark blue paint job doesn't make then stand out enough. Remember the Cross and its perky orange?
2018 Volkswagen Polo rendering Volkswagen Polo Alltrack
