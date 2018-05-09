U.S.-spec VW Passat Celebrates 700,000th Example Built At Chattanooga Plant

As you’re well aware, sedans aren’t doing that great in the United States of America. In fact, all conventional-bodied passenger cars are playing second fiddle to crossovers and SUVs, which goes to show that demand dictates an automaker’s product lineup. To this effect, the Chattanooga plant will add a second SUV in 2019 in the form of the five-seat Atlas Cross Sport concept.
Back in March 2018, Volkswagen’s North American division confirmed “the market is shifting from sedans and passenger cars to family-friendly SUVs.” As a consequence of dwindling demand for the Chattanooga-built Passat, the plant will be idled for two weeks this spring. During this period, Volkswagen will re-tool the facility to strengthen Atlas production, the largest SUV in the automaker’s lineup.
Even though the U.S.-spec Passat sold just over 4,000 examples in April, the mid-size sedan has seen better days. The best year of the nameplate was 2012, when Volkswagen delivered 117,023 examples of the breed to North American customers. In 2017, by comparison, sales halved to 60,722 units.
Production of the U.S.-spec Passat started at Chattanooga in 2011, and to date, the Wolfsburg-based automaker managed to roll out 700,000 models. The 700,000th Passat is the Reflex Silver-painted GT pictured in the featured photo, boasting a two-tone interior, 3.6-liter VR6 engine, and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.
“The history of Volkswagen Chattanooga is intertwined with the history of the U.S. Passat. As we grow and add models, we take pride in continuing to produce quality Passats in the state of Tennessee,” declared Antonio Pinto, president and head honcho of Volkswagen’s Chattanooga production facility. “I am very proud of our team for reaching this important milestone and look forward to more to come.”
Different from the ground up compared to the European model, the North American sedan is scheduled for a complete redesign in 2019. And as expected, the newcomer will transition to the better-handling MQB platform of the European Passat.
Even though the U.S.-spec Passat sold just over 4,000 examples in April, the mid-size sedan has seen better days. The best year of the nameplate was 2012, when Volkswagen delivered 117,023 examples of the breed to North American customers. In 2017, by comparison, sales halved to 60,722 units.
Production of the U.S.-spec Passat started at Chattanooga in 2011, and to date, the Wolfsburg-based automaker managed to roll out 700,000 models. The 700,000th Passat is the Reflex Silver-painted GT pictured in the featured photo, boasting a two-tone interior, 3.6-liter VR6 engine, and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.
“The history of Volkswagen Chattanooga is intertwined with the history of the U.S. Passat. As we grow and add models, we take pride in continuing to produce quality Passats in the state of Tennessee,” declared Antonio Pinto, president and head honcho of Volkswagen’s Chattanooga production facility. “I am very proud of our team for reaching this important milestone and look forward to more to come.”
Different from the ground up compared to the European model, the North American sedan is scheduled for a complete redesign in 2019. And as expected, the newcomer will transition to the better-handling MQB platform of the European Passat.