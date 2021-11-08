3 Ford Turns Car Factory Into Toy Assembly Line For Santa And Charity

2 Christmas Almost Done, Time to Pack All the Gifts Inside the Ford Bronco Sport

More on this:

Volkswagen Is Ready for Christmas, These Are Its New Gifts for This Season

We may be 47 days away from Christmas today, but Volkswagen is ready for the season. The German marque has already presented its range of gifts for the 2021 holiday season, and this is what you can place under the tree of the VW enthusiasts in your life. 9 photos



The first element on the list is a 1:43 scale-model ID.4, which has a recommended retail price of GBP 31 (ca. $42). It is finished in Honey Yellow Metallic, and it features Narvik alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a bi-color style pack. This may be the perfect gift for a good friend who just bought an ID.4, or for someone who desires to own one someday.



VW also offers the ID.3 on a 1:43 scale, and this one is finished in the Makena Turquoise shade. Its model comes with the Andoya wheels, and it has a recommended retail price of GBP 33 (ca. $44). It is also a great gift for the EV enthusiast in your life who is seriously considering an ID.3.



Another interesting, VW-branded, gift idea is the



If your significant other is not interested in smartwatches and loves the



There's also the option of getting a GTI luggage trolley instead or GTI Bluetooth Ear Buds. In case you are looking for something to bring the VW spirit into your house, a GTI wireless charger could be a great idea for a Christmas gift. Oh, and you can also buy GTI-branded flip-flops, but they are not exactly practical for this season, are they? The gifts offered for sale by Volkswagen in the photo gallery were launched in the UK, but we are sure you can order them from your local VW dealer even in other countries. You might not have the entire range available, but do not be afraid to ask. If that does not work, you can order them online if you desire VW-branded accessories.The first element on the list is a 1:43 scale-model ID.4, which has a recommended retail price of GBP 31 (ca. $42). It is finished in Honey Yellow Metallic, and it features Narvik alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a bi-color style pack. This may be the perfect gift for a good friend who just bought an ID.4, or for someone who desires to own one someday.VW also offers the ID.3 on a 1:43 scale, and this one is finished in the Makena Turquoise shade. Its model comes with the Andoya wheels, and it has a recommended retail price of GBP 33 (ca. $44). It is also a great gift for theenthusiast in your life who is seriously considering an ID.3.Another interesting, VW-branded, gift idea is the GTI balance bike. This one is meant for children (toddlers, to be specific). It is meant to teach them about balance in style, and it does so with a black frame with a red seat. It retails for GBP 80 (ca. $108), but please remember to buy a helmet along with it.If your significant other is not interested in smartwatches and loves the Volkswagen brand, you now have the option to get them a GTI watch, which starts at GBP 31 (ca. $42).There's also the option of getting a GTI luggage trolley instead or GTI Bluetooth Ear Buds. In case you are looking for something to bring the VW spirit into your house, a GTI wireless charger could be a great idea for a Christmas gift. Oh, and you can also buy GTI-branded flip-flops, but they are not exactly practical for this season, are they?

load press release