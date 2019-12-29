2 Jeep Renegade Coupe-SUV Is a MINI and a Car for Show Offs

1 Volkswagen ID.3 Variant Looks Like the Golf Wagon of the Future

Obviously, the Golf wagon is still around. A new generation is supposed to debut next year, probably during the 3rd quarter. We're excited to see what that means for the Golf R Variant, with rumors talking about a 330 horsepower hybrid 2-liter. However, the twin-motor ID systems could be just as fast, having over 300 horsepower and the ability to sprint to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds. At least when it comes to its proportions, the Vizzion looks like a family wagon. Volkswagen tried to sell those to Americans, but the Golf Sportwagagen had to be dropped from the current model year, rugged Alltrack included, due to a lack of demand.We thought it was a shame, but the market has spoken. Now, Volkswagen rarely shows a concept that it doesn't want to put into production. Because of the technological hurdles placed by a newplatform, the Space Vizzion might not arrive for another three years. However, we still think it's on the way.But this rendering isn't strictly about that. Kleber Silva made an ID.3 Variant here. What's the difference? Well, it looks more European, and despite having quite a long wheelbase, this car would still be about the size of a Golf Alltrack, with the battery lifting it slightly.On the other hand, the LA concept was huge. From bumper to bumper, it measured 195.2 inches (4,958mm), just 3in shy of the 3-row Atlas. The 60.2-inch height is also well masked by its 22-inch alloy wheels, the same size as on the RS Q8 performance. So it's more like the Subaru Outback.When EVs will become mainstream, Volkswagen is undoubtedly going to have one as a wagon. Maybe by using more body parts from the existing ID.3 hatch, they can save some money.Obviously, the Golf wagon is still around. A new generation is supposed to debut next year, probably during the 3rd quarter. We're excited to see what that means for the Golf R Variant, with rumors talking about a 330 horsepower hybrid 2-liter. However, the twin-motor ID systems could be just as fast, having over 300 horsepower and the ability to sprint to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds.