Volkswagen ID. Cars to Get OTA Updates as of This Month

Starting later this month, Volkswagen brags on becoming the "first and only high-volume manufacturer" to provide regular software updates for its cars. We’re not entirely sure about that, but the reality remains Volkswagen customers will from now on benefit from such a development. But only the ones owning electric ID. cars.
By the end of the month, owners of ID.3 will be blessed with something the German carmaker calls ID.Software2.3. It will be transferred over the air to people in the First Movers Club and comes with “adjustments and improvements to operations, performance and comfort.“
More to the point, Volkswagen promises enhanced light functionalities, optimized surroundings recognition and dynamic main beam control, improved operability, and design modifications for the infotainment system. In addition, some performance and stability improvements are also on the table with the update.
According to Volkswagen, as soon as the company gets its bearings in this OTA business, the other car of the electric family, the ID.4, will be treated with updates as well. No exact definition of what regular means has been given.
Ever since before the ID. family of EVs was really out, Volkswagen decided not to rely on third-party companies when it comes to software and created its own division. Whereas up until 2019, it got software bits from over 200 companies, VW now has the so-called Car.Software unit, which is working, among others, at developing the vw.os operating system.
At the end of 2020, Car.Software became the proud owner of the front camera software business operated until then by major German car parts supplier Hella.
Volkswagen is betting big on its side of its company and plans that by the middle of the decade to have at least 5,000 software engineers on its payroll because it is then when all VW cars should run the same software platform.
More to the point, Volkswagen promises enhanced light functionalities, optimized surroundings recognition and dynamic main beam control, improved operability, and design modifications for the infotainment system. In addition, some performance and stability improvements are also on the table with the update.
According to Volkswagen, as soon as the company gets its bearings in this OTA business, the other car of the electric family, the ID.4, will be treated with updates as well. No exact definition of what regular means has been given.
Ever since before the ID. family of EVs was really out, Volkswagen decided not to rely on third-party companies when it comes to software and created its own division. Whereas up until 2019, it got software bits from over 200 companies, VW now has the so-called Car.Software unit, which is working, among others, at developing the vw.os operating system.
At the end of 2020, Car.Software became the proud owner of the front camera software business operated until then by major German car parts supplier Hella.
Volkswagen is betting big on its side of its company and plans that by the middle of the decade to have at least 5,000 software engineers on its payroll because it is then when all VW cars should run the same software platform.