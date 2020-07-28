Volkswagen Golf "Naughty Neon" Is Not Your Average Muscle Car

Have you ever wondered what happens when one of the artists that sit in the first line of the rendering revolution is short on time? We end up with pixel portrait such as this one, which takes the future modern classic that is the Mk IV Volkswagen Golf to a whole new level.
The pixel magician we're talking about is Yasid Oozeear, with the aficionado setting the record straight from the get-go - here's the description of the Instagram post showcasing the all-custom contraption: "Quick variation of an rather unusual Mk4 Golf while I wrap up with other things,"
Now, those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might be familiar with the previous incarnation of the Vee-Dub, since we discussed this on the first day of the month.
Regardless, there's quite a difference between the two, with the newcomer showcasing a more sublte appearance. This might sound a bit odd and it's enough to check out the monstrous wheels and tires (extreme camber angle and all) for this conclusion to show up.
However, some of the most impressive aspects of the compact might be overlooked by those who are in a rush. And the examples range from the full carbon body of the machine to the neon roll cage.
Besides, this Golf might display extreme aero, such as the fins that slash the rear overfenders, but the thing skips the rear wing, settling for a small rear window spoiler.
And yes, all the custom aero is required and it all has to do with that hole in the hood, which happens to accommodate a blower and its hood, so we can only assume a V8 is lurking underneath. So, if this is actually the case, that exhaust setup can be labeled as tastefully restrained…
