Volkswagen Golf "Naughty Neon" Is Not Your Average Muscle Car

View this post on Instagram

Quick variation of an rather unusual MK4 Golf while I wrap up with other things 🙃 Certainly not one you’d like as a daily, or would you? . . . . . #golf #golfmk4 #mk4golf #volkswagenlove #volkswagengolf #volkswagenlife #vwlife #vwlifestyle #cardesign #yasiddesign #design #art #alyasid #ydcars #moparornocar #customcars #joyofmachine #donutmedia #topgear #carlifestyle #americanmuscle #toyotires

A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Jul 28, 2020 at 8:51am PDT