Volkswagen Golf "Aero Athlete" Looks Like a Tuner Dream

This Golf comes with the sort of all-tuned image that can inspire youngsters to enter this part of the automotive realm in the real world - frankly, nobody could hold anything against you for believing this Mk IV stepped right out of the Need for Speed series.The VW is fitted with a widebody kit, the kind whose arches aim to mix with the stock styling cues. WB aside, the front apron now looks like it wants to suck in all the air in the world.As for the posterior of the digital build, this is where we find a massive wing that connects the roof to both quarter panels, while the exhaust features an almost restrained dual setup on the right.Of course, the color scheme of the Volkswagen Golf deserves plenty of credit for the standout look of the vehicle: while green is obviously the dominant shade, orange is used for a few exterior and interior details, while carbon elements, such as the wing, are also present.Custom wheels and LED light clusters at both ends, to make the whole thing look more modern? Check.Now, while the rendering below showcases multiple angles of the wacky hatchback, you might want to see the creation process that took the vehicle so far from its factory form. Well, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the proposal, took to YouTube to showcase just that, as you'll notice in the video at the bottom of the page.