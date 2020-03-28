Hyundai i20 N Accurately Rendered, Is the Next Big Thing in Small Hot Hatchbacks

Some might say that with the global economy likely to crumble, it's not a good time to create a performance car. And to that we say: it's the perfect time for something like the Hyundai i20 N. That's why we support the project, even when it's not getting huge levels of attention.
Things have gotten out of hand. Hot hatchbacks are no longer about having a unique experience in a car that looks normal from the outside. You now have to include adaptive cruise control and 10-speaker sound systems that pipe in fake exhaust sounds.
Hyundai already has a very successful i30 N hot hatch in Europe, a car that offers more performance than a Golf GTI for less money. Yes, it's a bit uncomfortable over speed bumps, but that's how you know it's special.
Before the i20 N project began testing, we honestly thought the supermini hot hatch segment was dead. After years of neglect and reliability problems, many models were throwing in the towel. And while the iconic Clio RS is probably being discontinued, it was already but a shell of the bucking bronco we once knew.
Just last week, we saw one prototype testing at the Nurburgring track, and it was looking pretty spicy. Using those images, the Korean website KKS Studio was able to make this accurately rendered assumption of what the car may look like.
And it looks like a pretty simple transformation, with a few black body panels with red stripes reminding you of the classic Mk5 GTI. Speaking of which, we have to talk about what awaits us in the powertrain department.
Some rumors said the i20 N hot hatch will be powered by a 2-liter turbo with up to 250 horsepower. That seems like too much for the wheels and exhaust setup we saw at the Nurburgring. Remember that the bigger an engine gets, the more rubber you need to stop it. Also, larger diameter wheels are needed to accommodate the brakes.
But even with the 1.6-liter turbo which Hyundai already has from things like the i30 Turbo or the Elantra Sport, you'll get about 200 hp or as much as the Mk5 GTI.
