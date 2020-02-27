2021 Hyundai i30 N Will Look Hot, Is Getting GTI-Rivalling Twin-Clutch Gearbox

Yes, it doesn't have the comfort and refinement of the Golf GTI, but we'll take an affordable, powerful Hyundai i30 N over pretty much any other car in the segment. The good news is that one of our favorite hot hatchbacks is also getting an update for the 2021 model year.
A few days ago, Hyundai announced technical information for the regular i30 family's update. This confirms our previous report about a 1.5-liter turbo being offered, which means whatever we said about the i30 N is also true.
According to our source, the N hatch will sport a 280 horsepower version of the 2-liter turbo as standard, so no 250 hp base model without the mechanical diff and big brakes.
The output is pretty much in line with what the Ford Focus ST and Megane RS are offering. However, while we don't know the outcome of that drag race, the Korean car will still be significantly cheaper.
Most people agree that the gold-painted Megane RS is the best looking hot hatch currently on offer. The French know a thing or two about good design. However, the i30 N mid-life facelift could level the playing field.
This rendering by Aksyonov Nikita previous that design with some interesting carbon fiber aero elements on top of the new bumpers and light designs. The car in the pictures is the slightly more expensive i30 Fastback N, but you can expect a similar look for the normal 5-door.
Perhaps the best news of all is that the i30 will finally receive an automatic gearbox option. We know that purists like to ramble on about how pressing the clutch is an integral part of driving a car, but a twin-clutch DCT with eight speeds could make the i30 N's launch a bit faster, not to mention easing your boring commute. Sadly, this feature won't be added for free, but we're confident it's going to be a reasonable option.
According to our source, the N hatch will sport a 280 horsepower version of the 2-liter turbo as standard, so no 250 hp base model without the mechanical diff and big brakes.
The output is pretty much in line with what the Ford Focus ST and Megane RS are offering. However, while we don't know the outcome of that drag race, the Korean car will still be significantly cheaper.
Most people agree that the gold-painted Megane RS is the best looking hot hatch currently on offer. The French know a thing or two about good design. However, the i30 N mid-life facelift could level the playing field.
This rendering by Aksyonov Nikita previous that design with some interesting carbon fiber aero elements on top of the new bumpers and light designs. The car in the pictures is the slightly more expensive i30 Fastback N, but you can expect a similar look for the normal 5-door.
Perhaps the best news of all is that the i30 will finally receive an automatic gearbox option. We know that purists like to ramble on about how pressing the clutch is an integral part of driving a car, but a twin-clutch DCT with eight speeds could make the i30 N's launch a bit faster, not to mention easing your boring commute. Sadly, this feature won't be added for free, but we're confident it's going to be a reasonable option.