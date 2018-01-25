Hyundai Veloster Rocket Bunny, Convertible and Base-Spec Rendered

Do you hate having the same hot hatch as everybody else? Do you despise the overpowered German automakers and their global dominance? Then you want the new Hyundai Veloster.

Hyundai doesn't have a convertible since discontinuing the Sonata drop-top. So the only one of these renderings that's going to be built is the Rocket Bunny. And hey, if the Japanese tuner doesn't want a part of the action, we know European shops that can carry out this work. It's not German, very few people know about it, not to mention it should be cheaper to buy. The 2019 Veloster was one of the big debuts at this year's Detroit Auto Show. Three versions came out at the same time: the base car with a 2-liter, the Veloster Turbo with a 1.6T and the Veloster N with 275from a 2.0T.Because it has two passenger side doors and only one for the driver side, the Veloster is nothing like any other car on the market. It also looks like a Korean Audi, with a big geometric grille and sport car proportions on a hatchback body.Hyundai and tuning go hand in hand, with the company sponsoring all sorts of SEMA creations each year. The Veloster looks like the perfect car for a makeover. And X-Tomi Design is giving us a sneak peak of the widebody look with his Rocket Bunny-style transformation. Rocket Bunny is, just like Liberty Walk, a look where fender flares are bolted straight into the existing bodywork. The drift car appearance is trendy on the net, and there are even celebrity fans.Vossen wheels and add-on ground effects were also included in the Veloster's transformation. But if that's not to your liking, we have two other renderings. X-Tomi made a base-spec car, with unpainted bumpers, cheap wheels and headlights. His other creation is the Veloster Cabrio, a great MINI alternative if ever we saw one.Hyundai doesn't have a convertible since discontinuing the Sonata drop-top. So the only one of these renderings that's going to be built is the Rocket Bunny. And hey, if the Japanese tuner doesn't want a part of the action, we know European shops that can carry out this work.