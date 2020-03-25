Hyundai i20 N Spied With Tiny Wing at the Nurburgring

Hyundai went from being the brand no driving enthusiast took seriously to a household name in the hot hatch world. However, dethroning the Golf GTI wasn't enough, and they are now going after pocket rockets like the MINI, Fiesta ST and Polo GTI.
This is the new i20 N, spied doing some serious testing at the famous Nurburgring track in Germany. It's also the best news supermini fans are going to get all year, as the Renault Clio and Peugeot 208 have left the performance segment.
The i20, which is related to the American market Hyundai Accent, was never that popular in Europe. While the Korean 5-door looked interesting and had decent reliability ratings, it could never match the prestige of the Germans or the funky styling offered by the French.
We think the i20 N is going to be the key to making all i20 models perform better, so Hyundai is understandably taking things seriously. Hopefully, it will have the same magic formula as the Veloster and i30 N.
Rumors that pre-date any prototype sighting stated the hardcore hatchback will outgun all its rivals with a 2-liter turbo making 250 horsepower. That's 19 hp more than the expensive MINI Cooper JCW or 50 hp above the Fiesta ST.
Now, we believe Hyundai can offer that size of engine at an affordable price. However, the test prototype sports only a small exhaust muffler, so we still think it's possible to see the 1.6-liter turbo under the hood, with about 200 hp.
While a 1.6-liter would make the i20 N less special, we still like what they're doing with the styling. It's got beefy side skirts, a lower front bumper, and a wing bolted to the top of the trunk spoiler. We haven't seen one of those outside limited edition models in many years.
The i20 N is the perfect way to attract young car enthusiasts to the brand. Ten years from now, when they're older and have families, Hyundai will be able to sell them a practical but expensive crossover or sedan. Plus, if it's any better than the Polo GTI, glossy auto magazines will love it.
The i20, which is related to the American market Hyundai Accent, was never that popular in Europe. While the Korean 5-door looked interesting and had decent reliability ratings, it could never match the prestige of the Germans or the funky styling offered by the French.
We think the i20 N is going to be the key to making all i20 models perform better, so Hyundai is understandably taking things seriously. Hopefully, it will have the same magic formula as the Veloster and i30 N.
Rumors that pre-date any prototype sighting stated the hardcore hatchback will outgun all its rivals with a 2-liter turbo making 250 horsepower. That's 19 hp more than the expensive MINI Cooper JCW or 50 hp above the Fiesta ST.
Now, we believe Hyundai can offer that size of engine at an affordable price. However, the test prototype sports only a small exhaust muffler, so we still think it's possible to see the 1.6-liter turbo under the hood, with about 200 hp.
While a 1.6-liter would make the i20 N less special, we still like what they're doing with the styling. It's got beefy side skirts, a lower front bumper, and a wing bolted to the top of the trunk spoiler. We haven't seen one of those outside limited edition models in many years.
The i20 N is the perfect way to attract young car enthusiasts to the brand. Ten years from now, when they're older and have families, Hyundai will be able to sell them a practical but expensive crossover or sedan. Plus, if it's any better than the Polo GTI, glossy auto magazines will love it.