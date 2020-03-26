4 As the World Shelters in Place, Virtual Racing Is the Only Racing You Can Enjoy

2 Ford Factories in the U.S. to Stay Closed Beyond Initial Deadline

Volkswagen Extends Chattanooga Shut Down Until April 5

One after the other, carmakers come to the realization that the initial deadlines they set for plant reopenings across the world were far too optimistic. 16 photos



Among the first to do so was



The VW plant in



“The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the shutdown period which began March 21. We plan to resume production Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m,” Volkswagen said in a statement.



“We will continue to provide full pay next week for all team members at the factory. Employees who are able to telework, such as office staff, will continue to do so. We’re asking all employees to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing as directed by the CDC.”



The coronavirus pandemic is getting worse by the hour. At the time of this writing, the reported infections counter is fast approaching the half a million threshold, while the number of related deaths jumped over 21,000.



In the past week, the U.S. climbed to the number three spot of most affected countries, right behind China and Italy. America has nearly 70,000 reported infections and over 1,000 deaths. These numbers seem to make the reopening of the economy before Easter, as president Donald Trump plans, close to impossible. Most of them, when initially announcing these measures a week or so ago, were hopeful that by the end of March things would go back to normal. As the coronavirus pandemic keeps getting worse, it becomes obvious those targets can no longer be met, and companies have begun announcing extensions.Among the first to do so was Ford , who said on Wednesday its facilities on the entire North American continent would remain closed well beyond March 30, and avoided mentioning a new date for reopening. A few hours later, the Germans from Volkswagen did the same.The VW plant in Chattanooga was initially scheduled to reopen on March 28, after just one week of inactivity. Now, that has been extended to April 5.“The health and safety of our team remains our highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week, extending the shutdown period which began March 21. We plan to resume production Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m,” Volkswagen said in a statement.“We will continue to provide full pay next week for all team members at the factory. Employees who are able to telework, such as office staff, will continue to do so. We’re asking all employees to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing as directed by the CDC.”The coronavirus pandemic is getting worse by the hour. At the time of this writing, the reported infections counter is fast approaching the half a million threshold, while the number of related deaths jumped over 21,000.In the past week, the U.S. climbed to the number three spot of most affected countries, right behind China and Italy. America has nearly 70,000 reported infections and over 1,000 deaths. These numbers seem to make the reopening of the economy before Easter, as president Donald Trump plans, close to impossible.

load press release