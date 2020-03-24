As the World Shelters in Place, Virtual Racing Is the Only Racing You Can Enjoy

There is no denying the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has spiraled out of control. At the time of this writing (and the numbers grow exponentially by the second), there are close to 400,000 reported infections worldwide, making the events we are living through potentially world-changing.
A great number of countries are under a state of emergency, and a growing number of them are issuing shelter in place orders for citizens, essentially killing off liberties we are still taking for granted. Among them, the liberty to move where we want, when we want.
The once crowded streets of the world are now deserted, as we move deeper into an apocalyptic scenario we dare not yet contemplate. Along with the streets, race tracks are empty as well, as are stadiums, arenas and exposition centers.
Luckily, the world we live in comes with things like Playstation, Xbox and PCs, meaning the boredom we would have felt in a similar scenario decades ago can be easily offset, provided power and Internet keep coming.
There aren’t many places you can actually drive to in your car right now, and not a track is open for you to race on. That means video games are the only solution available.
The increasingly connected games of today not only allow for racing do be done against actual, living opponents, but also for races to be enjoyed from a spectator’s point of view.
Take Formula 1, for instance, The series is officially still on, despite a number of races having already been postponed or canceled. But the Americans running the show in Formula 1 wasted no time, and at the end of last week launched a new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series that runs in place of every postponed race.
As the status quo will drag on – and it probably will, for longer that we all expect – more and more such competitions will be announced. Even NASCAR has jumped on the Esports bandwagon. Who knows, perhaps, WRC and the likes will move into the virtual world as well.
As for the games you can enjoy from behind the virtual wheel, we’re not going to tell you what to play. Instead, since there are tons of titles out there, we’d love to hear what you are playing, in the comments section below.
