F1's Virtual Grand Prix Series Starts Surprisingly Well

Formula 1's first-ever official virtual race, the Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix, was much better than we expected, even if not as good as we hoped. 5 photos



SportsCar Championship driver Philipp Eng, Ferrari Driver Academy members Robert Shwartzman and Dino Beganovic, British Touring Car Championship driver Nicholas Hamilton (brother of F1's Lewis), Renault F1 test driver Guanyu Zhou and last but definitely not least, the only one on the grid to actually win a real F1 GP, Johnny Herbert!



Other participants include Williams driver Nicholas Latifi and ex-Renault driver Niko Hulkenberg - both of whom we also watched in the earlier Not the... Bah GP by Veloce Esports, Olympic gold medalist Chris Hoy, golfer Ian Poulter, singer Liam Payne, alongside other stars and the 'usual suspects' Lando Norris, Stoffel Vandoorne, and Esteban Gutierrez.



Secondly,



The racing part wasn't bad. We had fights for 2nd and 4th places down to the last few turns, and we got to see Johnny Herbert 'racing' again. He finished 13th, but that's not too bad considering he's from a different generation than the likes of Norris and the others. Plus, he's probably never been in a sim race before this Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix.



