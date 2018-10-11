Volkswagen ART3on Isn't Your Regular Fastback Sedan

What started life as an Arteon with the R-Line design package has been turned into this peculiar fellow here by Volkswagen Australia. Developed by a team of apprentices, the ART3on serves as the indirect successor to the Amarok V6 a race-going pickup from last year.
“Not only has the ART3on inspired our apprentices, we hope it will also inspire a new generation of technicians to pick up a trade in Australian automotive,” says Luka Popovac, capability and national customer experience manager. The body wrap catches one's attention first, designed by street artist KADE.
But the party piece of the ART3on is found under the hood, where you won't encounter the twin-turbo V6 that Volkswagen is preparing for the Arteon R. It's the 2.0-liter TSI with an assortment of upgrades, churning out 483 horsepower (360 kW) and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque.
Thanks to 4Motion all-wheel drive and the seven-speed DSG, the one-off build is capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in under four seconds on the uphill straight at the Luddenham Raceway in Sydney. The Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo semi-slick tires also help in this regard.
Outfitted with Bilstein Clubsport suspension, APR brakes, roll cage, and racing seats with harnesses, the ART3on also features the Stage 3 turbocharger upgrade from RacingLine along with the Stage 3 intake set and R600 airbox. A beefier intercooler, upgraded oil management, two-step launch control, high-pressure fuel pump, and Milltek Sports exhaust system with high-flow sports catalyst round off the list of improvements over the stock vehicle.
Nobody knows how much went into turning the Arteon into this record-breaking track tool, but such modifications don't come cheap. After all, the Arteon is marketed as a premium product despite the fact Volkswagen is a volume-oriented automaker.
The Arteon per se isn't cheap either despite being based on the Passat. Pricing in Australia starts in the ballpark of 65,490 AUD for the 206 TSI R-Line, making the fastback sedan more expensive but less powerful than the Ford Mustang with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost (59,490 AUD). The premium paint and sunroof add 900 and 2,500 dollars to the retail price, respectively.
