Virginia Is for Launch Lovers - Electron Rocket’s First U.S. Mission Set for December 7

With all the SpaceX Falcon, ULA and Space Launch System (SLS) rockets currently flying in the skies of America, it’s hard for anyone in the business of space exploration to come up with something new. On the other hand, given how the need humans have to launch stuff into space grows constantly, any new piece of hardware coming into the game is nothing but good news.
A company called Rocket Lab will try its hand at American business with a relatively new rocket design. Called Electron, the machine will be flown for the first time from the U.S. on December 7 in a mission called Virginia Is For Launch Lovers – that’s because it’ll depart from the Virginia Space Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.
With so little time left until launch (although, to be fair, the window extends to December 20), Rocket Lab teams are hard at work getting the Electron ready. Their latest job was to put the rocket through the wet dress rehearsal test – meaning rolling it to the pad, lifting it up vertically, filling its tanks with fuel, and doing a mock countdown to just prior to ignition.
Unlike the NASA SLS not so long ago, the Electron passed the test with flying colors, and it is now back in the Integration and Control Facility (ICF) getting ready for its first flight. The Virginia Is For Launch Lovers mission carries with it three HawkEye 360 satellites. It is the first time a Rocket Lab… rocket will depart from U.S. soil, as until now all the previous flight took off from New Zealand.
“This mission is a significant moment for Rocket Lab and a pivotal milestone for Virginia’s long legacy in spaceflight,” said in a statement Rocket Lab CEO and founder, Peter Beck. “With wet dress rehearsal now complete, we’re excited to move into launch operations for this historic mission.”
The Electron, flown 31 times until now, is a 2-stage rocket (plus kick) capable of carrying 300 kg (661 lbs) of cargo to orbit. The thing is powered by a combination of liquid oxygen and kerosene.
With so little time left until launch (although, to be fair, the window extends to December 20), Rocket Lab teams are hard at work getting the Electron ready. Their latest job was to put the rocket through the wet dress rehearsal test – meaning rolling it to the pad, lifting it up vertically, filling its tanks with fuel, and doing a mock countdown to just prior to ignition.
Unlike the NASA SLS not so long ago, the Electron passed the test with flying colors, and it is now back in the Integration and Control Facility (ICF) getting ready for its first flight. The Virginia Is For Launch Lovers mission carries with it three HawkEye 360 satellites. It is the first time a Rocket Lab… rocket will depart from U.S. soil, as until now all the previous flight took off from New Zealand.
“This mission is a significant moment for Rocket Lab and a pivotal milestone for Virginia’s long legacy in spaceflight,” said in a statement Rocket Lab CEO and founder, Peter Beck. “With wet dress rehearsal now complete, we’re excited to move into launch operations for this historic mission.”
The Electron, flown 31 times until now, is a 2-stage rocket (plus kick) capable of carrying 300 kg (661 lbs) of cargo to orbit. The thing is powered by a combination of liquid oxygen and kerosene.