NASA Doesn’t Give Up on SLS Wet Dress Rehearsal Test, New Date Uncertain

We have to admit, we were so hyped about the Space Launch System’s rocket first adventure on the pad that failure was something our minds couldn’t even consider. Yet, after two attempts at conducting a so-called wet dress rehearsal test, failure crept its way into the Artemis project.
Sure, one might argue that hiccups and problems are the backbones on which the space exploration industry was built, and they’d be right. Yet, with all the hype created around humanity’s attempt to return to the Moon, we can’t help but feel a bit disappointed.
Over the past weekend, and again on Monday, NASA tried to fill the tanks of the rocket with 700,000 gallons (3.18 million liters) of cryogenic fuel, and run a simulated countdown to T minus ten seconds. On account of several problems, things didn’t go exactly as planned, and the test was not completed.
After looking at what needs to be done, NASA now says it is preparing to have another go at it. It’s unclear yet when that will be, as “range availability and restoration of propellants and gases during the test” still need to be assessed. But what’s important is that the test will happen.
Even with the two failed attempts, engineers were able to go through some of the procedures and practice them before the actual launch. They’ve configured Launch Pad 39B and the mobile launcher, cleared personnel and equipment from the pad, powered up the rocket and the Orion spaceship, and checked the guidance, navigation and control system of the combo, among others.
Yet, without a successful wet dress rehearsal test, the SLS can't get back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to be configured for launch, and a departure date cannot be set. The flight of Artemis I is already behind the initial schedule, and these issues do nothing but add even more delays.
Over the past weekend, and again on Monday, NASA tried to fill the tanks of the rocket with 700,000 gallons (3.18 million liters) of cryogenic fuel, and run a simulated countdown to T minus ten seconds. On account of several problems, things didn’t go exactly as planned, and the test was not completed.
After looking at what needs to be done, NASA now says it is preparing to have another go at it. It’s unclear yet when that will be, as “range availability and restoration of propellants and gases during the test” still need to be assessed. But what’s important is that the test will happen.
Even with the two failed attempts, engineers were able to go through some of the procedures and practice them before the actual launch. They’ve configured Launch Pad 39B and the mobile launcher, cleared personnel and equipment from the pad, powered up the rocket and the Orion spaceship, and checked the guidance, navigation and control system of the combo, among others.
Yet, without a successful wet dress rehearsal test, the SLS can't get back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to be configured for launch, and a departure date cannot be set. The flight of Artemis I is already behind the initial schedule, and these issues do nothing but add even more delays.