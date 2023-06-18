Video: Straight-Piping an Audi A3 Sedan Sounds Like Money Thrown Out the Window

We've always said that if you're going to straight-pipe a vehicle, at least make sure it packs a big engine. Otherwise, it would just sound lame and would make your neighbors hate you. Because let's face it, no one likes to hear a loud car that doesn't go like stink.
In one of their recent episodes, the folks at ExhaustAddicts got to work on an Audi A3 Sedan. It's a 2017 model, which places it in the previous generation, and it came in to get that exhaust worked on. And it embraced the straight-piping recipe, with the result being disappointing and expected at the same time.
We're not talking about the range-topping RS 3, which uses a great five-banger, nor the less powerful S3, but a normal A3 that packs the 2.0-liter TSI gasoline engine mated to a dual-clutch gearbox. With 187 hp (190 ps/140 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) on tap, it doesn't lack in the power department, but it won't exactly give you an adrenaline rush every time you abuse the right pedal either.
This car features a front-biased all-wheel drive system, and as anyone with a bit of knowledge of the four-ring brand's vehicles can tell you, it's not the real quattro but a Haldex assembly. The A3 Sedan won't blow your socks off in a straight line, but it won't disappoint you either. It needs a little over six seconds to sprint to sixty miles an hour (97 kph), some half a second faster than its predecessor that used a 1.8T, and it can do 150 mph or 241 kph flat-out.
The latest A3 Sedan has 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) produced by its 2.0L four-pot. It is about as fast as its predecessor and can do 130 mph (209 kph). Pricing starts at $35,400 for this model, and if you want enhanced performance, then you will have to cough out at least $46,800 for the S3 Sedan, which boasts 306 hp (310 ps/228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), taking 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph from rest.
Sitting at the top of the family is the 2023 RS 3, with its 2.5-liter five-banger producing 401 hp (407 ps/299 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). It is about as fast as the iconic Ferrari Enzo to sixty, taking 3.6 seconds, and will set you back $60,900 before destination, dealer fees, and options.
Now that we've reminded ourselves about the specs of the four-door A3 lineup, it's time to move on to the video embedded below, which is almost four minutes long. You know what to do next, right? And after watching it, let us know if you think this straight-piped premium subcompact car sounds better or worse than stock.
