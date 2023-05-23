autoevolution
 

Video: Modded Ram 1500 TRX Is So Loud It Can Make Babies Cry

Has anyone ever looked at the Ram 1500 TRX and said it's not loud enough? You might say no, but that would be a yes. After all, there are numerous examples out there with modded exhaust systems. Some have embraced the straight-piping recipe, like the one in the video embedded at the bottom of this story.
A 2022 model, it arrived at the shop behind the Exhaust Addicts YouTube channel with a clear goal in mind: to get straight pipes. And it did. The clip shows a before and after comparison of the soundtrack produced by the HEMI V8 powering the car, and in the after part, it's so sonorous that it can give bystanders tinnitus.

The recipe is simple: take the mufflers out, give it new pipes, weld everything together, and set it loose into the urban jungle where the neighbors and those not into cars are bound to hate your guts. But hey, to each his own, as if that makes the owner happier, then congrats to them. Keep in mind that such a mod is bound to profoundly affect the overlanding status of the Ram 1500 TRX, as not many people are willing to hit the open road for a long drive and have the exhaust burble deeply protrude inside at a gentle push of the loud pedal. And it has become the loud pedal in this case, as you're about to find out.

A more positive aspect of tweaking any vehicle's exhaust is adding a few extra horses. Don't expect a massive boost because chances are you won't be able to feel the difference. On the Ram 1500 TRX, you are looking at 702 hp (712 ps/524 kW) produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The Hellcat engine steams out 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, delivering everything to the four-wheel drive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission. For a big boy, which weighs a massive 7,800 lbs (3,538 kg), it is very agile in a straight line, with the spec sheet revealing only 4.5 seconds required to sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) from zero.

That time drops significantly with certain tuning upgrades. Hennessey, for one, has the Mammoth 1000 proposal in store for the 1500 TRX, which unleashes a massive 1,012 hp (1,026 ps/755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque from the V8. The actual performance is a secret, but the time has probably dropped to sub-4 seconds. Flat-out, the stock model can do 118 mph (190 kph), and it kicks off at $84,555 before destination. A regular Ram 1500 will set you back at least $37,410, and for the 1500 Classic, you will have to cough out a minimum of $30,235.

