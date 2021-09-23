World Car Free Day Is As Doomed As Car-Sharing: Here’s Why

Video: 2021 Skoda Kodiaq Comes With Its Own Helipad, but Why?

Let's face it, millionaires are not exactly into Skodas, no matter when they were built and how much they cost, because their usual toys carry eye-watering price tags.



So, why did the Kodiaq become a landing area f or a helicopter ? Because the Czech automaker celebrated 10 years since a chopper landed on the roof of a Yeti, in a Top Gear episode. Far less exciting than the older achievement, which took place while the Yeti was on the move with Jeremy Clarkson sitting in the driver’s seat, the 2021 Kodiaq actually stood still for the latest stunt.Nonetheless, before being given the green light, the mid-size crossover needed a few mods. Thus, in addition to the obvious pad attached above the passenger area, its rear suspension was strengthened to ensure that the axles are optically balanced. Subsequently, the Robinson R22 helicopter, which weighs over 1,100 lbs (500 kg) together with the pilot and landing platform, landed onto its roof and then took off again.Said to have been a highlight of the Robinson Helicopter Session 2021, an event organized by Nisa Air in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, for helicopter owners and pilots , the stunt was captured on video and shared by Skoda on its social media channels.Facelifted for 2021 and unveiled a few months ago, the Skoda Kodiaq sports updated front and rear ends, and a new selection of wheels. It features a few minor updates inside too, and can carry up to seven people.A selection of gasoline and diesel powertrains are available for the company’s flagship high-rider, in turn a sibling to the SEAT Tarraco and Volkswagen Tiguan. The range is topped by the RS (vRS in the UK) model, which ditched the bi-turbo diesel and now packs a 2.0-liter gasoline unit, with 242 hp, hooked up to a seven-speed DSG transmission and all-wheel drive.

