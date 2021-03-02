Very Original 1986 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 Offered Without Reserve

Introduced in 1984 and discontinued in 1989, the first-generation 4Runner is extremely desirable for many reasons. From the pickup underpinnings to the bulletproof engine and transmission, there’s a whole lot to like.
Finding an original example of the breed is nearly impossible nowadays, which is why I couldn’t ignore the eBay listing for a 1986 model with the SR5 trim package and four-speed automatic transmission. Chassis number JT4RN62S0G0015697 is the unicorn that caught my attention, offered at no reserve by “gnw503” with a clean history report and a similarly clean title.
A total of 124,741 miles (200,751 kilometers) on the clock is nothing for the 2.4-liter powerplant, which comes in the guise of the four-cylinder 22R-E with electronic fuel injection, two valves per cylinder, and a SOHC valvetrain. Rated at 116 horsepower and 140 pound-feet (190 Nm) of torque, this engine also features hemispherical combustion chambers similar to the HEMI V8.
According to the seller, the red paintwork, brown interior with tan upholstery, decals, and wheels are original. Believe it or not, the removable hardtop has never been off since the 4Runner rolled off the assembly line in Japan.
Well maintained and garaged since new, the body-on-frame utility vehicle has recently undergone fuel, cooling, and air conditioning service. The belts, hoses, and vacuum lines were replaced in preparation for the sale, and as you can tell from the photos, the underbody is free of major rust issues.
Open the driver’s door, and a vinyl-wrapped bucket seat begs you to get behind a two-spoke wheel that frames a large speedometer with kilometers per hour rather than miles per hour because this 1986 Toyota 4Runner SR5 came from Canada. Also equipped with brown carpeting and rubber mats, this blast from the not-so-distant past features a split-folding rear bench, cruise control, power windows, and no cracks whatsoever in the dashboard.
If you want to make an offer, you’d better be quick about it. At the time of writing, this fellow stands at $12,100 with less than nine hours left to go.
