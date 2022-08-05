Versatile Campinawe Sport Trailer Doesn't Compromise in Terms of Comfort and Storage Space

The Kansas-made Campinawe sport trailer from Infusion Design is a modern take on your classic teardrop camper. It is designed and equipped to offer you a carefree camping experience, or so its manufacturer claims. It offers lots of storage space, it’s comfortable and easy to fit in a single-car garage.
What Infusion Design aimed to obtain with the Campinawe is a versatile, easy-to-use, low-maintenance trailer that’s spacious enough to fit all your essentials for an outdoor experience without compromises. And I have to admit it pretty much nailed it. The rig measures 14.1 ft (4.2 m) in length, 7 ft (2.1 m) in width, and 6.1 ft (1.8 m) in height. Campinawe has a dry weight of 1,910 lb (866 kg), a cargo capacity of 1,080 lb (490 kg), and a ground clearance of 18” (45 cm). It is equipped with 15” (38 cm) steel wheels with all-terrain tires.
Infusion Design collaborates with Croft Trailer Supply for the chassis of its campers, with the body of the Campinawe using paneling composed of multiple layers of insulation, two reinforced panel cores, and Kynar aluminum on both sides. It is lightweight but strong and durable. The chassis of the Campinawe is made using 7-gauge steel for the frame, 10-gauge for the structural fenders, and 11-gauge for the bed surround and flooring.
Unlike other teardrop trailers on the market, Campinawe feels quite spacious inside, offering plenty of storage space right by the entrance. As for the bed in it, it comes with a 60 x 80” (152 x 203 cm) memory foam mattress. There’s also storage space underneath the bed, 25.5 cu. ft., to be more specific.
The galley in the back comes with 10.95 cu. ft. of storage, a countertop space that’s 62” (157 cm) wide, and a portable, off-grid capable water spray system that requires no maintenance and is USB rechargeable. Campinawe comes with 10 gallons (37.8 liters) of onboard water. There’s a LED lighting system included and two auxiliary USB ports, one in the galley and one in the cabin.
Infusion Design offers a lot of accessories with its Campinawe, which is available in six colors, including the all-new Starlight Yellow. The base price of the trailer is $29,395. You can find many more details about Campinawe on the manufacturer’s website and in the video below.
