Compact Vaga Teardrop Trailer Is the Perfect Base Camp for All Your Outdoor Adventures

Wander Tears campers are built in Aiken, South Carolina, with the owners being outdoor enthusiasts who are aware of the importance of traveling and sleeping comfortably while on the road. In addition to building custom trailers that represent a great base camp for various types of adventures, Wander Tears also makes trailer frames and trailer chassis for DIYers who want to build their camper themselves. The company also shares plans on its website to make the building process easier and quicker.
There are currently two series of teardrop trailers in Wander Tears’ offer: Renegade and Vaga. The former is the manufacturer’s budget-friendly option and starts at a price below $9,000. It is light, it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles, but it does include all the basics. You can tow the Renegade with any vehicle that has a hitch.
A more expensive, all-terrain model in this series is also available for a price of $12,950. It features a 5’ x 8’ (1.5 x 2.4 m) durable, heavy-duty frame, and it is made for adventures off the grid.
The Vaga series is Wander Tears' other teardrop caravan option, and you can see it in the image gallery and the video below this article. It starts at $13,950, and it comes with that classic teardrop shape we're all so familiar with. Vaga allows you to travel light and still be able to take all your essentials with you on the road. It features a steel 5' X 8' frame and comes with a dry weight of approximately 1,200 lb (544 kg). Just like all the Wander Tears trailers, this one comes with a tongue jack with a wheel to move it around easier. A diamond plate covers the camper's front to protect it from road debris. The trailer is equipped with 15" (38 cm) wheels with 205/75R15 tires.
teardrop camper you see in the video offers access via both the driver’s and passenger’s sides. It comes with a porch light on the exterior, roof racks, and flat, solid fenders you can stand on to get to those roof racks. A 4-speed MaxxFan is also included with a wall-mounted controller.
Inside the Vaga camper, you get a 78” x 58” (198 x 147 cm) queen-size mattress, a generous headboard with extra storage, LED reading lights, and plenty of cabinets. This particular customer also paid for the optional stargazer window.
Wander Tears included 12V sockets in both the cabin and the galley, and there are also dual-port USB outlets integrated.
The galley of the camper is located in the rear and comes with a generous countertop, a cooler slide that can fit a 45-liter Yeti or a 35-liter Dometic, a slide-out for the drinking water jug, a drawer for various items such as silverware, and cabinets with covers that can also be turned into side tables.
Meanwhile, here’s a virtual tour of the manufacturer's latest build, a custom Vaga camper.
