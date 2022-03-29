Renegade Teardrop Trailer Is Your No-Frills, Affordable Camper, Lightweight and Spacious

Small, cute, lightweight, and most importantly, budget-friendly. That’s the Renegade teardrop trailer in a nutshell. It’s American-made and suitable for all outdoor enthusiasts.
Since I recently covered the Vaga teardrop trailer from Wander Tears, it is only fair to also give you more details on the company’s other model, the Renegade. Built in Aiken, South Carolina, this small teardrop camper doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles, but it will offer you the basics at an affordable price.
The Renegade is available in two options: LT and AT. The former is the light-terrain, more budget-friendly option, while the latter is an all-terrain trailer. It is pretty much the same as the LT, but it includes the 12V system and sits on a heavy-duty chassis. It also offers some upgrades to the chassis so you can use the trailer off-road.
Wander Tears describes its Renegade as a minimalist, no-frills teardrop trailer. The LT version has a dry weight of 800 lb (362 kg), while the AT trailer is 300 lb (136 kg) heavier. You can tow both of them with any vehicle that has a hitch.
What you see in the video below this article is technically the Renegade LT trailer, but it comes with an upgrade, namely the integrated 12 V system. The light frame of the trailer can be purchased online, but in this case, Wander Tears changed the axle, hubs, and wheels, to make the Renegade stronger. Larger fenders were also added.
As I’ve already mentioned, the builder went with a minimalist design, which makes the Renegade feel more spacious than it might look from the outside. In addition to the queen-size mattress, there’s a shelf, a small cubby, two 12V sockets, some side tables, LED reading lights, and a four-speed fan.
The galley in the back looks kind of similar to the one of the Vaga model. It comes with two cabinets with doors that can also be used as side tables, a 7” (17.7 cm) shelf on top of them, and a large countertop below. There are LED lights in the ceiling and two storage spaces underneath the countertop. One of them houses the electronics, while the other one can be used for storing various items.
Wander Tears sells its Renegade LT for $8,950, while the AT version starts at $12,950. Multiple upgrades are available for both, and you can check them all out on the company’s website.
The Renegade is available in two options: LT and AT. The former is the light-terrain, more budget-friendly option, while the latter is an all-terrain trailer. It is pretty much the same as the LT, but it includes the 12V system and sits on a heavy-duty chassis. It also offers some upgrades to the chassis so you can use the trailer off-road.
Wander Tears describes its Renegade as a minimalist, no-frills teardrop trailer. The LT version has a dry weight of 800 lb (362 kg), while the AT trailer is 300 lb (136 kg) heavier. You can tow both of them with any vehicle that has a hitch.
What you see in the video below this article is technically the Renegade LT trailer, but it comes with an upgrade, namely the integrated 12 V system. The light frame of the trailer can be purchased online, but in this case, Wander Tears changed the axle, hubs, and wheels, to make the Renegade stronger. Larger fenders were also added.
As I’ve already mentioned, the builder went with a minimalist design, which makes the Renegade feel more spacious than it might look from the outside. In addition to the queen-size mattress, there’s a shelf, a small cubby, two 12V sockets, some side tables, LED reading lights, and a four-speed fan.
The galley in the back looks kind of similar to the one of the Vaga model. It comes with two cabinets with doors that can also be used as side tables, a 7” (17.7 cm) shelf on top of them, and a large countertop below. There are LED lights in the ceiling and two storage spaces underneath the countertop. One of them houses the electronics, while the other one can be used for storing various items.
Wander Tears sells its Renegade LT for $8,950, while the AT version starts at $12,950. Multiple upgrades are available for both, and you can check them all out on the company’s website.