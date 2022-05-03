Ventje Campers Are IKEA-Style Gadgets on Wheels, Built for the New Hybrid Workforce

Little known Ventje is a Dutch camper builder that caters to the work-from-anywhere crowd with one of the most flexible interiors for the Volkswagen Transporter van ever imagined. The IKEA-style furniture can be arranged to convert the interior into a multipurpose space to work, lounge, cook, eat, sleep, and play.
Ventje usually starts with a Volkswagen van (you can bring your own T1-T6 Transporter or buy a brand new T6.1 from them). It then uses CNC precision cutting to build the furniture. The interior can be arranged in countless ways but it can also be transformed into outdoor seating. The level of flexibility puts to shame the best Volkswagen California on the market today.
The kitchen is perhaps the best feature of the Ventje campers. Unlike other camper van conversions, the one built by Ventja allows using the kitchen both from the inside of the camper and from the outside. This is because the kitchen area is placed at the back of the van, as opposed to in the middle of it in a regular California.
Lift the tailgate and you have an outdoor kitchen. The drawers even open both ways so no conversion is needed. Two people can also cook together – one from the inside and the other from the outside. The kitchen sports a dual-propane stove, a sink with a 10-liter (7-gallon) tank of fresh water, and a refrigerator.
The rear bench, which can also be configured as a side bench, features seat belts so you can legally transport your entire family. This makes the tiny camper usable as a daily driver, not just for holidays. As a camper, Ventje (literally “little guy” in Dutch) can be used for year-round camping. The thick insulation and the diesel heater are more than able to cope with the cold.
Up to four people can sleep in the camper. After moving around a few cushions inside, the lounge converts into a 140 cm x 195 cm (55 x 76.8 inches) bed for two. An additional 120 cm x 200 cm (47 x 80 inches) bed deploys under the pop-top roof. This also features an optional 180-watt solar panel that can power things onboard.
The 95-Ah leisure battery can power everything for “three to four days” before needing recharging, so a long weekend away from the grid is quite possible. The battery can be charged via the alternator while driving, from the grid when plugged in at a campsite, or from the solar panel.
A fully-equipped Ventje sells for around 50,000 euros ($52,600) when it comes with a second-hand T5, and this includes the van. If you prefer a brand new T6.1, the price jumps to 70,000 euros ($73,600). Unfortunately, the camper isn’t available in the U.S. just yet, but hopefully, somebody will license the idea and start making money out of it.
