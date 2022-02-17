2022 VW Caddy California Can Be Your Tiny Home Away From Home That Won't Break the Bank

As small camper vans are becoming more popular, Volkswagen has expanded its offering with the 2022 Caddy California. The model is based on the new-gen Caddy and joins the bigger California T6.1, and Grand California Crafter.
This tiny home away from home features a foldable bed that is 1,980x1,070 mm (78x42 in) in size, with cup springs, and what the automaker claims to be a “high-quality mattress.” A retractable kitchen is part of the standard gear, extending from the rear end with its single-burner cooker, and integrated gas bottle.
Users can store their utensils in the practical stowage compartments, and enjoy nature with the camper chairs, and table that are offered at no extra cost. The rear window blinds feature storage bags, and lighting is provided by the LED reading lights in the passenger compartment, and tailgate. Due to its compact size, the Caddy California doesn’t have room for a toilet.
Things such as the 16-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, electrically adjustable side mirrors, air conditioning, anti-theft alarm, and others are standard, and so is the 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and DAB radio. Drivers are assisted on the go by the Lane Assist, Front Assist, Driver Alert System, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, and towing protection.
Power comes from a 1.5-liter TSI gasoline engine, rated at 112 hp (114 ps / 84 kW), which is connected to a manual transmission, or a 2.0-liter TDI diesel, with 120 hp (122 ps / 90 kW), hooked up to a seven-speed DSG. These are priced from £30,720 (equal to $41,669) and £32,820 ($44,518) in the UK respectively, and for the Volkswagen Caddy California Maxi, you are looking at a minimum of £32,076 ($43,509) for the TSI and £36,954 ($50,125) for the TDI. These are recommended retail prices, and include VAT.
