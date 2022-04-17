Beauer's XVan Is the Ultimate Sleeper Conversion, an RV Suitable for Four Adventurers

That’s right folks, the same Beauer that creates trailers and RVs like the 2X, 3X, and 3XC, is responsible for the XVan, the habitat we’ll be looking at today. If you’re not aware of who this team may be, all you need to know is that they initially saw their start in 2012, but it wasn’t until 2017 and onwards that they began to reveal what years of R&D had to offer. To give you a better idea of the work they do, there are a few images in the gallery that reveal other habitats this team has to offer.
If you’ve gotten acquainted with Beauer’s work, then the XVan is a self-explanatory vehicle; it takes the classic van we’re used to and transforms it into a home on wheels suitable for up to four people. To understand more about what this habitat can do for your adventurous lifestyle, let’s walk through our imagination.
You and your family of four could be the classic urban family, the 9-5 and after-school activities kind. Well, just a Friday rolls into town, you folks can start planning your weekend of adventure, and best of all, you don’t even need to own another vehicle to do so. Just pick up your kids from school, keep the engine running, and head towards the nearest mountain range. With 25 mm (1 in) insulation and heating, colder landscapes shouldn’t be an issue. If you want to wander into the winter months, the van may need extra attention and heated tanks.
just one person.
Once the extension is in place, the interior can now be transformed into a living space. There’s a dinette, completed by the four seats (cab seating can be pivoted), a galley block with a stove, water tanks, and a 40 l (10.6 gal) fridge. The extension will now be home to a double bed suitable for two guests. Another two berths are found in the pop-up roof tent, but this is an optional feature.
That’s not all that the XVan is good for either. Once you and the gang have risen from your slumber and eaten some breakfast, it’s time to start exploring the great outdoors. You can grab any of the hiking gear you may have brought along for this trip or take your e-bikes for a spin; there’s a bike rack you can add to the camper. Speaking of extras, solar power is available, and so is a shower. There is no mention of a porta-potty, but I’m sure you can figure out where to store this feature.
hit the road.
If you do want to get in on the XVan action, there are two ways to do things, you can either pick up a complete structure for some unknown price tag or just bring your own Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, or Peugeot van to Beauer, and they’ll take care of the rest for about $7,600 according to New Atlas.
For another $13,000, you can grab the pop-up top and galley setup too. A bit over $20,000 (€18,493 at current exchange rates) for a pretty sick van conversion.
If you’ve gotten acquainted with Beauer’s work, then the XVan is a self-explanatory vehicle; it takes the classic van we’re used to and transforms it into a home on wheels suitable for up to four people. To understand more about what this habitat can do for your adventurous lifestyle, let’s walk through our imagination.
You and your family of four could be the classic urban family, the 9-5 and after-school activities kind. Well, just a Friday rolls into town, you folks can start planning your weekend of adventure, and best of all, you don’t even need to own another vehicle to do so. Just pick up your kids from school, keep the engine running, and head towards the nearest mountain range. With 25 mm (1 in) insulation and heating, colder landscapes shouldn’t be an issue. If you want to wander into the winter months, the van may need extra attention and heated tanks.
just one person.
Once the extension is in place, the interior can now be transformed into a living space. There’s a dinette, completed by the four seats (cab seating can be pivoted), a galley block with a stove, water tanks, and a 40 l (10.6 gal) fridge. The extension will now be home to a double bed suitable for two guests. Another two berths are found in the pop-up roof tent, but this is an optional feature.
That’s not all that the XVan is good for either. Once you and the gang have risen from your slumber and eaten some breakfast, it’s time to start exploring the great outdoors. You can grab any of the hiking gear you may have brought along for this trip or take your e-bikes for a spin; there’s a bike rack you can add to the camper. Speaking of extras, solar power is available, and so is a shower. There is no mention of a porta-potty, but I’m sure you can figure out where to store this feature.
hit the road.
If you do want to get in on the XVan action, there are two ways to do things, you can either pick up a complete structure for some unknown price tag or just bring your own Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, or Peugeot van to Beauer, and they’ll take care of the rest for about $7,600 according to New Atlas.
For another $13,000, you can grab the pop-up top and galley setup too. A bit over $20,000 (€18,493 at current exchange rates) for a pretty sick van conversion.