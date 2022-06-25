Used Harley-Davidson Night Rod Special Gets the German Touch, and a Huge Jump in Price

Try as you might, chances are close to zero of you finding a brand new Harley-Davidson Night Rod. That’s because the model, in its Special guise, was discontinued by Milwaukee in 2017, and probably no one has an unused one hidden in a garage out there.
There are plenty of them on the market in used form, though, and a decent enough search might reveal one in modified guise being up for grabs. Sure, these two elements conspire to make such vehicles much more expensive than when they were new and stock, but in some cases, they might be worth it.
The Night Rod we have here has seen its share of roads over the years, as its odometer shows no less than 16,300 km (10,128 miles) of use, and for a motorcycle, that’s something. It’s a German custom, though, and that apparently warrants an asking price of 39,900 euros ($42,000).
The bike was put together by a shop called Cult-Werk and is now selling it online. A long list of extras is what differentiates it from stock, starting from the custom front and rear fenders and ending with the many covers that are spread around the two-wheeler.
The most impressive bits are, however, the headlight, lowered by 50 mm and now sitting inside a new shell, the LED lights front and rear, and the absence of cables and wires, as they’ve all been hidden from sight.
A custom cover wraps around the fuel tank, and the bike is now a two-seater of sorts. The rear wheel is massive, at 260 mm wide, and comes, just like the front one, in a color supposed to match the airbrushed camouflage grey spread on the rest of the body.
Mechanically, the bike now sits on an air suspension system, and the 1,247cc engine sends the breath of its 122 hp troop out a new KessTech exhaust system.
The bike was originally made by Harley in 2014, and we’re not told when it got converted into its new self. It is now for sale, though, as few other custom Night Rods are.
